Potential for trading of older weaned calves as EU considers transport ban of animals under 35 days

Bord Bia is exploring potential markets for older weaned calves as a possible alternative to the unweaned calf export trade.

Trading calves is an important element of Ireland’s live export trade, particularly young dairy bull calves. In recent years, animals aged less than six weeks have comprised 85pc-90pc of total Irish calf exports.

However, with the EU leaning towards a ban on the transport of animals under 35 days, Bord Bia has started assessing other options.

Some 141,500 Irish dairy calves were exported from Ireland last year, marginally lower than the 143,700 calves exported in 2020. The main destination markets were Spain (59,446), Netherlands (48,497) and Italy (17,000 — up 84pc on 2020). Bord Bia Livestock Sector Manager Seamus McMenamin said: “Feedback from key export markets has indicated a stable demand for Irish calves for the incoming 2022 season.

“Recent improvements in the veal trade are expected to support dairy sired bull calf exports this spring, while tighter cattle supplies for beef production and an improving beef trade across Europe is expected to create a steady demand for Irish beef cross calves in key export markets.

“Rising production costs, however, and the impact of any Covid-19 restrictions on food service will be key factors in determining the value of Irish calves.”

He said Bord Bia is exploring potential markets for older weaned calves (at 10-12 weeks of age) as a potential alternative to this trade.

“Given the ongoing pressure on unweaned calf exports at an EU level, Bord Bia has been actively exploring opportunities to export weaned calves,” said Mr McMenamin.

“Feedback from some key export markets have indicated there may be opportunities to export weaned calves to new and existing customers, where the calves are destined for longer production cycles, such as ‘young beef’ in Spain, or 16-month young bull systems.

“All markets currently receiving Irish calves have a preference for younger calves, which is reflective of the trading relationship established over many years. A switch to purchasing weaned calves requires changes in operating systems and logistics on both sides.”