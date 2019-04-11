Young Fine Gael doubles down on meat statement

Young Fine Gael have doubled down on their statement calling for An Taisce, the national trust, to 'revise' its climate action information pack to remove references to diet.

In a statement on Tuesday it said that it shared concerns raised by the Irish Farmers' Association, which said the advice was "wrong".

The statement conflicted Minister Richard Bruton's position, who defended An Taisce last week.

This morning, Young Fine Gael issued a statement on Twitter - where it says it supported the work of the Government, but said it would "stand up for Irish agriculture section".

It said that the youth wing of the political party believes that climate change "represents the greatest challeng facing our generation, and we must tackle it".

"We welcome any and all measures taken by Government to tackle climate change and eagerly await the publication of the all Government Action Plan currently being assembled by Minister Bruton. In our recent statement on the matter we paid tribute several times to the work of An Taisce and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment in fighting climate change."

However, the statement added that the group believed "these positions can co exist and are consistent."

"In spite of the globally unique pressures it is operating under, Irish agriculture is ahead of its competitors when it comes to climate action," the statement said.