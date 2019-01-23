'We've got your back' Varadkar tells farmers

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the Government has got the back of the agriculture and fishing industries as Brexit looms.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, he said 30pc or 40pc of Government time is now taken up with Brexit.

"Our farmers, fishermen and agrifood industry are at the forefront of my mind and the minds of all in this Government because they and the rural economies associated with them are most likely to be adversely affected by Brexit.

"This is one of the reasons we are putting so much work into this.

"We do so because we want to protect the livelihoods of our farmers and fishermen along with our agrifood industry and everyone who depends on it.

"This is why we are working so hard to secure a deal and a deal that means that no tariffs or quotas will be imposed on our farming exports.

"The entire industry can be assured that the Government has its back in that regard.

"The same thing applies with CAP reform and our efforts to ensure no agreement is made regarding Mercosur that adversely affects our beef industry in particular," he said.