Well-known Tipp vet to take on Ulster farmer in battle for Seanad seat

The Taoiseach is backing former Ulster Farmers' Union president Ian Marshall for one of two seats on the Seanad's agriculture panel.

However, he will have to defeat Mary Newman, a long-time Fine Gael member and Tipperary vet, to become a senator. If selected Ms Newman will be the third sister in the family in Leinster House. Theresa Newman acts as her sister Kate's PA.

Aside from Mary Newman, Mr Marshall will also face competition in the Seanad's by-election from Kerry councillor and Fine Gael stalwart Bobby O'Connell.