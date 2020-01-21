'We won't cut national herd' say FG, FF and SF as they chase the farmer vote

Opinion poll shows collapse in farmer support for Fine Gael and rise in rural 'undecideds'

Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin, Eamon Ryan, Mary Lou McDonald and Brendan Howlin are all in the running.
Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

There will be no enforced cuts to the national cattle herd, the three main parties have pledged ahead of the General Election.

And while both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael say they are in favour of encouraging all farmers to plant forestry on a portion of their land, neither party went as far to say that planting would be made compulsory.

The commitments come as a Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes opinion poll saw a sharp rise in the number of undecided farmer voters. The figures also suggest that farmer support for Fine Gael has collapsed.

Just 15pc of farmers indicated they would vote for Fine Gael in the election, down from 32pc last month.

And 63pc of farmers are dissatisfied with the manner in which the Government is running the country, compared to 46pc in December.

While the Climate Advisory Council has warned that the national herd should be cut substantially, both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have promised to oppose herd cuts if in government after the election.

Climate action

Fine Gael said its policy, as set out in the Government's Climate Action Plan, would reduce emissions by approximately 10pc, without cutting herd numbers.

"If we utilise all of the climate action strategies set out by Teagasc and commit to these measures early, we can reduce emissions without reducing numbers," it said.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil said sustaining the national herd makes more sense than reducing it.

"The agri-food sector has a key role to play in meeting climate change objectives.

