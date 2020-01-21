'We won't cut national herd' say FG, FF and SF as they chase the farmer vote

And while both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael say they are in favour of encouraging all farmers to plant forestry on a portion of their land, neither party went as far to say that planting would be made compulsory.

The commitments come as a Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes opinion poll saw a sharp rise in the number of undecided farmer voters. The figures also suggest that farmer support for Fine Gael has collapsed.

Just 15pc of farmers indicated they would vote for Fine Gael in the election, down from 32pc last month.