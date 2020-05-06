'We will of course seek to improve farmer incomes' - Green party leader says he received commitments on reducing emissions

Balancing act: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan during a press briefing on the plinth of Leinster House yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Green Party Mr Eamon Ryan revealed he received commitments on reducing emissions by 7pc per year on average over the next 10 years in Government formation talks.

Mr Ryan held talks with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar yesterday.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Ryan said he hoped to have an agreement on the programme for government by the end of the month.

The two leaders said they "fully accept" reducing emissions will provide better air quality and better quality of life.

"It will create jobs and allow for economic opportunities to develop across Ireland as a result of deep retrofitting, renewable energy, peat lands management and green technology," they said.

They said it is important to work with the agriculture sector and rural communities to achieve this goal and ensure there is a just transition built into the process.

"We will of course seek to improve farmer incomes and protect the family farm mode as part of the European Green Deal and a revised Common Agriculture Policy," they added.

It comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar faced calls from his party members to protect major road infrastructure projects in government negotiations with the Green Party.

During a teleconference call with the Taoiseach, Fine Gael TDs and senators insisted key infrastructure projects must be ring-fenced when official talks with the Green Party and Fianna Fáil begin.

Senior party figures also raised concerns about the impact of Green Party policies on the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government chief whip Sean Kyne said the development of the Galway City ring road and Moycullen bypass must be protected from Green demands to cut Government spending on roads.

Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan and Limerick City TD Kieran O'Donnell raised concerns about the Foynes to Limerick road and Adare bypass. Mr O'Donovan also questioned whether a major natural gas pipeline planned for Limerick would be abandoned.

The Green Party is insisting on a 2:1 split in favour of spending on public transport over roads as a condition of entering negotiations.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed objected to the lack of consultation within the party before Fine Gael committed to reducing carbon emissions by 7pc per year on average over the next decade.

Sources at the meeting said Mr Creed was critical of Green polices and "went through each of them and tore them apart".

Local Government Minister of State John Paul Phelan said the Green's demands were "contrary to the national interest" when trying to restore the economy after the coronavirus crisis.

However, Mr Varadkar told the meeting he believes a new government will be in place next month.

In a statement after the meeting, Fine Gael parliamentary chairman Martin Heydon said: "The Fine Gael leader said he was determined the talks between his own party, Fianna Fáil and the Greens, due to begin on Thursday, would be successful, and a Government formed that would last four to five years."

"A significant number of party TDs and senators sought reassurances that Fine Gael core values and policies would be reflected in an agreed programme for government," he added.

