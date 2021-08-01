Farming

Farming

'We will have fewer sheep and cattle, but herd cull has never even been considered'

Greens leader Eamon Ryan determined to be strong in the face of critics from within the party

Green party leader Eamon Ryan pictured in his office at the Department of Transport. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Eamon Ryan, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar Expand
Eamon Ryan, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin Expand
NTA & Dublin Bus launch first phase of the BusConnects network for Dublin: The National Transport Authority (NTA) and Dublin Bus have today launched the first phase of the new BusConnects network for Dublin which includes routes connecting Dublin s north-east to the city centre covering the areas of Howth, Baldoyle, Donaghmede, Raheny, Malahide, Portmarnock and Howth. Pictured are the Dublin Bus CEO Ray Coyne, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD and NTA CEO Anne Graham.

Green party leader Eamon Ryan pictured in his office at the Department of Transport. Photo: Frank McGrath

Hugh O'Connell

Eamon Ryan is hard and strong — or so he would have you believe. Sitting in his office in the Department of Transport last Thursday afternoon, the Green Party leader dismissed the notion put forward by some in his party that he too easily capitulates to the Coalition’s big beasts.

It has turned out to be a largely Fine Gael Government and there is a subset where the Greens get their transport projects,” said one particularly aggrieved Green Party politician this week.

But the Minister for Climate Action and Transport, who straddles two full departments, does not agree.

