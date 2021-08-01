'We will have fewer sheep and cattle, but herd cull has never even been considered'

Eamon Ryan is hard and strong — or so he would have you believe. Sitting in his office in the Department of Transport last Thursday afternoon, the Green Party leader dismissed the notion put forward by some in his party that he too easily capitulates to the Coalition’s big beasts.

“It has turned out to be a largely Fine Gael Government and there is a subset where the Greens get their transport projects,” said one particularly aggrieved Green Party politician this week.

But the Minister for Climate Action and Transport, who straddles two full departments, does not agree.

“I think if you go and talk to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and say: ‘Do you think Eamon Ryan gave in or did anything other than hold the line for good climate science?’ I think they’d come back and say: ‘Yeah that was the approach h e was coming from.’”

Going in to negotiations, he said: “You have to be hard and strong.”

Is he?

“Yeah,” he responded.

The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill is the Greens’ biggest and most far-reaching achievement in a year in Coalition. The legislation aims for a 51pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

It will have an impact on every sector of the economy and many aspects of our own lives, not least agriculture, which accounts for 35pc of greenhouse gas emissions in the State.

“I think in working with the Department of Agriculture particularly, I think getting them to see the scale of the challenge and the benefits of us addressing that challenge is an example,” he said.

The Sunday Independent understands Ryan has been particularly assertive about the need for the agri sector to do more at recent Cabinet meetings.

“Talks are heated and deep but relations are bizarrely quite good,” says one insider of Ryan’s relationship with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

“I think they get it, they realise that you can’t trade on an orange and green brand if you’re not really green and they realise that going green is our future,” Ryan said.

“It’s not easy, because we have 135,000 farmers.”

One of the most contentious issues will be the future of the national herd, currently around 7.2 million. McConalogue has spoken of maintaining a “stable herd”, but Ryan is clear about the need to reduce stocking densities in the coming years.

“There will be an approach where we have to increase forestry, we do have to use that as a storage of carbon. We have to do that in a way that is sensitive to biodiversity as well.

“We will also increase the level of organic farming, European standards say that is where we have to go, we will also reduce our use of nitrogen fertilisers — those nitrogen chemical fertilisers are from oil so they have to be reduced.

“We will also manage our wetlands in a way that stores carbon, all of those measures will lead to lower stocking densities. It’s not the primary goal, it’s an outcome of some of the other measures that you will take.

“So we will have fewer cattle and sheep but what we will have is — the only way this is going to work — is higher income and alternative income sources that provide this future for Irish farming.”

He rejects the idea that this puts him at odds with McConalogue, but he is clear that in the coming years the national herd “will be smaller, but if you focus on that alone and don’t look at what the income is you’re not getting the right picture”.

He also rejects the idea of culling the herd or “the idea of going out and shooting every second cow — that doesn’t work”.

He said it has never been discussed, but he is also reluctant to rule it out completely just as Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett, a Green Party senator, could not rule it out last year if the State fails to meet its carbon emissions targets.

With his press adviser anxious to move on to other topics, Ryan eventually said: “It’s never even been considered, that’s not the approach we’re taking.”

What is being considered, however, is the revised National Development Plan (NDP) which will be published in September, with ministers agreeing this week to €136bn in capital spending over the next decade or so.

The last NDP committed nearly €12bn to roads projects and just under €9bn to public transport. But the next NDP will see this radically overhauled, with €2 spent on public transport infrastructure for every €1 invested in roads, excluding the nearly €800m a year spent on the repair and maintenance of local and national roads.

“There will be a change, we have to because of climate change targets, change everything in transport as well as in other areas,” Ryan said.

When I put the list of road projects in the last NDP in front of him and asked him to clarify which ones will be mothballed, Ryan preferred not to look at it.

He is, however, keen for local authorities to facilitate applications for bypasses.

“I believe the prioritisation will be towards bypasses. And TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) will have to reprioritise some of their spending and their design and their planning commitments,” he said.

“It may be some projects delayed or some projects advanced. The bypasses will be advanced in my perspective because I think that brings benefits in terms of regional development.

“But what will also be advanced is the metropolitan rail system in Cork, metropolitan railway stations for Limerick, upgrading of Athenry to Kent Station (in Cork), upgrading of Waterford public transport, as well as the main public transport projects in Dublin and that’s what I think the priority is.

“For too long public transport has been the poor neighbour, has been underinvested in, we’ve a huge catch-up to do in terms of investing in public transport, and active travel and this Government is very much focused on that.”

Ryan believes his role in the Department of Transport is “intimately connected” with the crisis in housing. Ahead of the publication of the much-anticipated Housing for All Plan next month, the Transport Minister said he has asked transport semi-states to hand over large tranches of land for housing development.

He name-checks lands at Irish Rail’s Heuston Station and the neighbouring Conyngham Road Dublin Bus depot, as well as lands in Inchicore and Broadstone, and a parcel of land at Dublin Port, on the western side of the Port Tunnel road, along with lands on the adjoining Glass Bottle site.

“If you take just those sites, that’s about 150 acres of publicly-owned land, (with) public companies involved. So what I’m doing as part of the housing crisis is going to the Minister for Housing saying take those Inchicore lands, we could put in a station there so that you actually have a really high-quality public transport system,” he said.

“You’re within walking distance of the centre of the city and you’ve got a large land bank, same with Heuston, same with Broadstone, same with Dublin Port, they are close to the centre.

“With those sites there is about 150 acres. So if you take even the middle standard range of 35 houses per acre, you’re looking at about 5,000 units — that’s not insignificant as part of addressing the housing crisis.”

Ryan envisages the Land Development Agency playing a key role in the delivery of housing on these sites and insisted they will be largely cost-rental and affordable purchase units.

He also went further, suggesting residential units could be built over bus depots like the one in Donnybrook in his own constituency given the roll-out of green buses will make fumes and noise pollution less of an issue.

“So what I am saying to CIE is let’s look at building over bus stations to see if we can retain where you need a bus station, but use the very large land area which is all empty during the day because the buses have left. But can you build and develop over it as a way of addressing the crisis,” he said.

The minister admitted that the transport semi-states are “not exactly thrilled” about the idea of their land being used for housing, but they realise that addressing the housing crisis is as important as how the Government managed Covid over the last year.

He said there could be an investment opportunity for these companies in the housing projects to give them a “slow, steady return”.

He said Bus Éireann has already been asked to look at sites near Dublin Airport as alternatives to their bus depot at Broadstone, which now appears earmarked for housing development.

The more immediate priority for public transport is restoring passenger capacity to 100pc from the end of August. Face masks could be here for the foreseeable future, however.

“I would have thought that we’re better off keeping them because there are real health benefits for relatively low inconvenience,” he said.

“In any environment, where we are at the moment where we still have 1,400 cases a day, this is not the time to take the masks off.”

He agrees masks could be required to be worn on public transport through the winter.

We are speaking on the day a controversy is raging over Katherine Zappone’s appointment as United Nations Special Envoy on Freedom of Opinion and Expression. Ryan’s view is that the former children’s minister is the right person for the role, but that the process was wrong.

“You learn from lessons, you learn from mistakes, I think it was a mistake,” he said.

But if it was a mistake, then why not block her appointment at Cabinet?

“I don’t think the appointment was a mistake. I think the process in which she was brought to Cabinet was not right, there’s a difference.”

As it happens, a former aide to Zappone when she was a minister, Dónall Geoghegan, now serves as one of Ryan’s two chiefs of staff in the Green Party leader’s office in Government Buildings. He is one of nine advisers to the minister and the large coterie of aides has irked some in the party.

“I am running two government departments,” Ryan said. “I think the Irish people have to be the judge in terms of what your job is in order to deliver.”

The recent by-election in Ryan’s Dublin Bay South constituency saw the Greens’ share of the vote collapse from 22pc to 8pc, fuelling a level of concern in the party that was amplified when Ryan hailed a “great” and “unifying” campaign.

“Eamon Ryan really got off lightly, it is our core constituency and it’s worrying for Dublin TDs. On those numbers none of them will hold on,” said one party insider.

It is indicative of the division within the Green Party. In recent days a group of 24 members, including some councillors, submitted a letter to the party’s national executive calling for a wide-ranging review of the by-election result to avoid future electoral collapses.

Ryan said he has attempted to unite the Greens by listening to these critics. But it’s not clear he has heard them.

“I can tell you, hand on heart — it’s a personal experience, but I think it’s accurate — our party is in good shape, our party is working well in Government. It’s not easy but we’re in a strong position and our party is as strong as it’s ever been,” he said.

Will he be leading it into the next election?

“I think this Government is working well, there is no reason we shouldn’t last a full term, subject to all that working out. Yes is the answer,” he said.

