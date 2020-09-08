‘We need to shine a light on where prices and margins are at in the food chain’

“I have enjoyed getting stuck into it,” is Charlie McConalogue’s reaction to his first few days as Minister for Agriculture. He describes his appointment by Micheál Martin last week as a “great honour” and emphasises that he is well aware that he needs to hit the ground running in his new role.

Taking up the role after the short tenures of Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary, the new Minister says being Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesperson for several years has been a “great help” as he gets to grips with what is shaping up to be an exceptionally challenging few months.

Raised on a farm in Gleneely in Donegal, McConalogue says he has had “a great grá and passion for farming all throughout my life”.

A UCD graduate in economics, politics and history, he was active in student politics, and he also worked as a political organiser for Fianna Fáil headquarters.

After the death of his father, Charlie, the eldest of six children, returned home to Carndonagh to run the family farm.

McConalogue was elected to Donegal County Council in 2009 and took a seat in the 2011 General Election. He retained the seat in 2016, topping the poll, and was then appointed Fianna Fáil Agriculture spokesperson.

“Being Minster for Agriculture one day is not something that you would envisage for yourself when you’re growing up, but it is certainly a great honour to be in a position now to lead the sector,” he says.

Despite being widely tipped for the post, it was Wednesday morning before Martin confirmed he’d got the job.

Making the announcement in the Dáil, the Taoiseach said the new Minister would immediately face a number of urgent challenges which are central to securing the long-term future of rural Ireland.

When he spoke with Martin about the position’s priorities, Brexit was top of the agenda.

“The Brexit challenge is imminent,” says McConalogue.

“With the budget coming up, we need to look at the different scenarios that could unfold to ensure the sector is supported and prepared for it.”

02/09/2020 (L to r) Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD & Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD during a session of Dail Eireann at the Convention Centre, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Whatsapp 02/09/2020 (L to r) Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD & Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD during a session of Dail Eireann at the Convention Centre, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

The negotiations for the next Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) was another important area which he discussed with the Taoiseach.

“We need to ensure that it works well for farmers, that it’s as straightforward as possible and that it achieves the objectives that are required of it at European level.”

However, he emphasises that the next CAP must be focused on farm incomes and improving the economic situation of farmers.

“Working at EU level I will be doing everything I can to ensure the budget is as strong as it possibly can be,” he said.

But with farmers still in the dark over the future of CAP payments from next year, McConalogue concedes that this is a major cause of concern.

With meaningful negotiations over the reform of the CAP post-2020 stalled by uncertainty over the budget, he says it is not clear yet if the reform would be delayed by one year or two.

“Certainly some of the indications at EU level are that there is a need for two years.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we will have to engage with what are the transitional arrangements for next year.”

Another priority, and something that he pushed strongly for in opposition, is the establishment of a National Food Ombudsman which is part of the Programme for Government.

“Transparency in the food chain is very important,” he says. “We can make sure there is an office there that can shine a light on the food chain to assess where margins are at and to ensure prices are properly reported on in terms of the returns that farmers are getting.”

Climate action

The direction of Climate Action policy will be another defining test for the new Minister.

He believes that it’s clear from the EU Commission’s proposals for the next CAP and our own national commitments that every sector must play its part in reducing emissions

“I know agriculture has taken this very seriously and is up for it and I think the critical thing here is that it (climate action) is a partnership with farmers in terms of addressing that challenge.

“We need to make sure that farmers are rewarded and paid for the actions they will be taking.

“Irish farmers have a tremendous track record for producing the highest-quality food, and they have to be entrusted to keep being custodians of the land while they produce that top-quality food,” he says.

Describing his first few days in the job as “very intense”, he adds that he is lucky as he knows he’s in charge of a “really good Department with really good officials”.

And while he knows big challenges are coming down the tracks, he says he’s looking forward to tackling them head on.

‘It is not the way he would have wanted to be appointed’

Despite the upheaval caused by the sacking and resignation respectively of his two predecessors, Charlie McConalogue doesn’t believe the role of Agriculture Minister has been damaged.

“I think it has been a source of frustration and disappointment as to how things have happened.

“It was a real source of personal disappointment to my predecessors. I know both were very passionate about the role and would have made very good ministers, but it wasn’t to be,” he says.

While he conceded it is not the way he would have wanted to be appointed, he is delighted and honoured to have the opportunity.

“The priority now is to provide leadership to the Department and to hit the ground running.”

That will start this week when he meets all the main industry stakeholders.

“There has been great patience and understanding shown,” he says about the farm organisations’ reaction to the political turbulence of the last few months.

“I have no doubt that farmers want to see us get a full grip on all the issues and I will give every waking moment to the role,” he promises.

Minister McConalogue says he is looking forward to being the person at the Cabinet table that would be speaking out and leading on behalf of the agri-food and marine sector.

“Agriculture has achieved a lot in terms of development in recent years.

“It’s a really important part of our economy and our largest indigenous employer. We are facing immediate challenges in the near future which we have to address, but in the medium to long term, there is a really good story that we can continue to build on,” he says.

Newly appointed Charlie McConalogue TD as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, President Michael D. Higgins and An Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD.PIC:MAXWELLS

Whatsapp Newly appointed Charlie McConalogue TD as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, President Michael D. Higgins and An Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD.PIC:MAXWELLS

Convergence

The controversial issue of farm payments’ convergence is one Minister McConalogue was outspoken about as opposition spokesman.

Prior to the election, he had said the convergence process should continue including during the transition period in advance of the next CAP programme commencing.

As to his position now, he explains that the Commission’s proposals for the next CAP are that all member states will be required to reach at least 75pc convergence by 2026.

“So the convergence process is something that is going to happen and something that we will support.

“There is going to have to be a wider decision as to whether we go further than that (more than 75pc). That is something that I will be engaging with farm organisations on and consulting very widely on,” he says.

In terms of convergence within the transitional period, he will be engaging with the Department and farm organisations on the issue in the coming months. “It is something I will consult on first,” he adds.