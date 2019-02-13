Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 13 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Varadkar under pressure over delivery of low-cost loans for farmers announced 'two budgets ago'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Tom Honan/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Tom Honan/PA)
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar came under pressure in the Dail yesterday over the delivery of a low-cost loan scheme for farmers.

Fianna Fail, TD Jackie Cahill said, unfortunately, beef farmers are under extreme financial pressure. "Budget 2017 promised them low-cost loans and 18 months later those loans have still not been made available to the agrifood industry.

"When will those low-cost loans, promised two budgets ago, be delivered?," he asked the Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar said there are two loan schemes, one that has been announced, issued and fully drawn down.

"The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine is working with the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation on a new scheme which should be ready in the near future," he said.

The Future Growth Loan Scheme has been developed by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation in partnership with the Department of Finance, the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) and the European Investment Fund (EIF). 

It will be delivered through participating finance providers and make up to €300 million of investment loans available to eligible Irish businesses, including farmers.

The loans will be competitively priced and will be for terms of 8-10 years and will support strategic long-term investment in a post-Brexit environment.

Also Read

This is a long-awaited source of finance for young and new entrant farmers, especially the cohort who do not have high levels of security.

It will also serve smaller-scale farmers, who often do not have the leverage to negotiate for more favourable terms with their banking institution.

The fund is leveraged by exchequer funding of €62 million, of which 40pc or some €25million has been provided by my Department.

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) has just issued an open call inviting banks and other lenders to take part.

The Scheme will run for three years from its launch date and further announcements in this regard will be made shortly.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

'Our inputs costs only ever go in one direction and that’s upwards' - Surging...
Joe Healy IFA President, Angus Woods IFA National Livestock Chair, before at an IFA lobby of TDs and Senators on the beef crisis in Dublin today. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA sets out its demands from Government and EU if there's a no-deal...
Bertie Ahern

Bertie Ahern says hard Brexit would be 'devastating' for agri-food sector
Damien Loughran has 148 convictions

Career fraudster jailed once again for conning farmers into handing over...
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy.

IFA reviews its communication with members
Stock photo

Cows found living with rotting carcasses in Tyrone, court told
Photo of the seized products.

Department of Agriculture seize illegal meat imports at Dublin Port


Top Stories

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Martin Coughlan: Factories keep cattle men on the back foot
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia offers milk price of 31.5c/L in new Fixed Milk Price Scheme
Aidan Brosnan, farm manager on Ed Payne's farm in Roscommon. To see Ed's farm click on the Instagram logo on the bottom right of this page

Instagram: See inside Roscommon dairy farmer Ed Payne's once-a-day set up
Grouping cows according to body condition score (BCS) at the start of the housing period is the best way to minimise feed costs

How to reduce your suckler cow feeding costs
2018 was a difficult year to arrive at a market summary in terms of the land market

Less people buying farms for 'love of the land', says auctioneer
Milking parlour.

Lakeland Dairies holds price for January milk supplies
Angus Woods

Finishers facing six-week wait to get young bulls killed