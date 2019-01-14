TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he's trying to eat meat less as part of his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint.

Varadkar 'trying to eat less meat' to reduce carbon footprint

However, he admitted that this is probably offset by the amount of travel he is doing.

Mr Varadkar was speaking at Fine Gael's parliamentary party meeting ahead of the new Dáil term.

Tackling climate change is on the party's agenda for discussion.

Mr Varadkar was asked what he's done to reduce his own personal carbon-footprint.

He said: “I am trying to eat less meat both for health reasons and for reasons of climate change.

“But I'd imagine given the amount of travel I do... I'm probably not the best example.”

He also encouraged government ministers to choose a hybrid or electric vehicle when they are changing their cars.