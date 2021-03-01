Varadkar shoots down re-use of old law as means to ban below cost selling of food

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has been asked to consider reinstating a ban on selling groceries below their wholesale price.

Carlow-Kilkenny, Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness asked the Tánaiste if consideration has been given to reinstating the 'Groceries Order' removed in 2006 by the now Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

He asked for Minister Varadkar's views on whether such an order would be helpful in protecting the primary producers of vegetables and meat at farm level.

Minister Varadkar said the order prohibited below invoice price selling rather than banning below cost selling.

However, he added that in effect, the Order had allowed wholesalers and suppliers to determine minimum retail prices being charged to consumers, thereby seriously constraining competition in the grocery trade.

He also pointed out that the Order did not cover fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, fresh and frozen meat, and fish.

"The single most important reason for revoking the Order was that it had kept prices of groceries in Ireland at an artificially high level by allowing suppliers to specify minimum prices below which products could not be sold," he said.

Minister Varadkar also said since the revocation of the Groceries Order in March 2006, no statutory basis exists for him, as the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, to make a minimum pricing order in any sector.

"Consequently, I will not be making any such order.

"I understand that the matter of supporting the primary producers of vegetables and meat at farm level will be dealt with by my colleague, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, in forthcoming legislation which will transpose into domestic law the Directive (EU) on unfair trading practices which has the objective of banning unfair trading practices (UTPs) in business-to-business relationships in the agricultural and food supply chain," he said.

Online Editors