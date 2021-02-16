‘Until cut-price food is tackled it will be hard to persuade farmers on climate delivery’ – McGuinness

“Unless and until” the difficulty of “cut-price food” is tackled it will be hard to persuade farmers to deliver more on climate action and the environment, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has warned.

Speaking at last night’s Meath IFA AGM the Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union emphasised the importance of the looming appointment of a National Food Ombudsman and transposition of the Unfair Trading Practices Directive into Irish law this May.

The Fine Gael politician also questioned some controversial supply issues currently operating within the food production chain – namely, the importation of peat to support the country’s horticulture sector; and Ireland’s reliance of feed imports from third countries to meet livestock ration demands.

“The big unanswered question is, if the marketplace doesn’t pay farmers for all of these public goods – whether climate action or environmental delivery on habitats and clean water – then how do we compensate or support farmers that are delivering on that?

“That is still something that is untackled and unaddressed. It is an issue I’ve raised with EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans because I don’t think farmers resist doing more for the environment – it is in farmers’ interests to do it from a soil quality perspective – but the difficulty is that the price of food is always cut price.

“Unless and until we can tackle that issue it is going to be hard to persuade farmers to deliver – even though at everyone’s heart there is a desire to do that.”

Peat and feed imports

While highlighting her work on “sustainable finance” and the shifting away from “brown investments” like coal and oil, towards economic activities that are sustainable, Commissioner McGuinness reflected on changes in the country’s land-use sector.

“What farmers and food producers will be asked to do is to take a forensic look at supply chains – inputs and outputs – and see what part of it is fragile or vulnerable and what parts you could enhance to make it more sustainable.

“And to ensure that what we take from nature that we do it in a way that doesn’t do significant harm.

“One of the issues during the 2019 campaign was land use and the idea that we would have to rewet peatland – and already you can see Bord na Móna are not now harvesting peat.

“Although I worry about the fact that we have to import from other member states and that is something that has to be tackled,” she told the online meeting’s estimated 80 attendees.

While farmers may feel overwhelmed by the EU’s Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies, the Louth native said all stakeholders in the sector are “anxious” about changes to farming.

“The food processors, and indeed supermarkets, have a role in looking at the supply-chain and suggest practices they want to see – that will happen more and more.

“There will be more joined-up thinking around climate and sustainability fromfarm to fork and that’s a good thing.

“For example, one of the issues the EU Parliament was working at before I left last year was to try and stop the importation of soya that has been produced from deforested land – and not just recently deforested land, but going back a number of years.

“So when you look at our feed inputs into our livestock – and it is something that I’m sure the feed processors are doing and indeed individual farmers – there will be this issue as to whether we can continue to rely on imports of soya in the same quantities as we currently do.

“And whether we can do something in Ireland to change what is used for feed. This is an issue that I know cereal farmers are trying to lead on,” she said.

Methane hearing

Furthermore, on the challenge of reducing agricultural emissions Commissioner McGuinness urged IFA to take note of an upcoming hearing on methane gas in Brussels.

"Before I left parliament I raised the issue of methane because it is quite a controversial subject as to how it is measured and its impact on climate.

“I had raised the issue of having a hearing on methane, apparently that is now happening, it was taken up by others, and that is one for IFA to really watch,” she said.

Online Editors