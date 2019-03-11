Farm Ireland
'Uncertainty already effecting agriculture' - Leo warns against 'rolling cliff-edge' for Brexit

Kevin Doyle

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned the EU will not allow British Prime Minister Theresa May delay Brexit if she is merely looking for a  “rolling cliff-edge”.

In a hardening of the Government’s line on a possible extension of Article 50, Mr Varadkar said there would need to be a clear purpose for such a move.

Previously Irish ministers have said they would not be an obstacle to a Brexit delay beyond March 29 – but Mr Varadkar’s comments in Dublin this morning are closer to the stance being taken by countries like France.

“Nobody across the European Union wants to see a rolling cliff edge where tough decisions just get put off until the end of April and then to the end of May and then maybe until the end of July.

“The uncertainty around Brexit is already worrying citizens. It is damaging business confidence, it is effecting our agriculture in particular. It will affect other industries as well as the week goes on. I really think if there is going to be an extension it has to be with a purpose, that extension,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also said any attempt to stall the so-called ‘meaningful vote’ in the House of Commons beyond “misses the point”.

Some reports in London today suggest Mrs May is coming under pressure to cancel the vote amid fears she is on course for a second dramatic defeat.

But the Taoiseach said: “We’re two and half years if not three years since the referendum. It is far too late for the United Kingdom to tell us what they want. The withdrawal agreement requires a compromise and this withdrawal agreement is already a compromise.” 

Last week, Mr Varadkar said the Government must bail out the beef industry, which is likely to be devastated in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

the overriding concern of everyone in the beef industry is what is going to happen in the next couple of weeks with regard to Brexit.

"I want beef farmers and the beef industry to know we have their back.

"We are working to secure a deal that provides a transition period so there is no change to the rules of trade until at least 2020.

"I believe that will restore confidence to the industry and allow prices to rise again.

"In the event that we don't have a deal we are working very closely with the European Commission to put in place financial supports that will be necessary to bail out the industry," he said.

The Taoiseach said this is something we will have to do to defend incomes and jobs.

However, on the current slump in beef prices, he said the Government does not control the beef factories or the price of any commodity.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed told the Irish Independent in January that if, and when, a hard Brexit becomes a reality, Ireland will be making a case for major grant aid.

"You're looking at hundreds of millions here. Between the beef industry and the fishing industry we're talking mega-money," he said.

Online Editors

