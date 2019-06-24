UK-Irish food zone suggested as alternative to backstop - report

A mock customs post is put up by Border Communities Against Brexit protesters on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A mock customs post is put up by Border Communities Against Brexit protesters on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Kevin Doyle

Kevin Doyle

A report setting out how ‘alternative arrangements’ to the Brexit backstop has suggested the formation of a new single zone for food standards

The ‘Alternative Arrangements Commission’ (AAC) claims to have found a combination of measures that will help avoid a hard border in Ireland.

The group, which is chaired by senior Tories, says the new way of facilitating cross-country trade would be expensive but would also protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Among the more controversial elements of the plan is that Britain and Ireland form a single zone for food standards. It suggests that rules in the zone would remain closely aligned with the EU.

In their interim report the AAC recommends:

- Investigating the possibility of creating special economic zones to cover the border;

- Creating a multi-tier trusted trader programme for large and medium-sized companies, with exemptions for the smallest firms;

- Using mobile units to carry out sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks - covering food safety and plant and animal health - away from the border;

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

- And drafting an alternative arrangements protocol which could be inserted into either the Withdrawal Agreement or used in any other Brexit outcome.

It is suggested that if the British and Irish government began work on the project today then it would be possible to put a 2022 time limit on the backstop.

The Irish government has repeatedly ruled out the idea of an end date for the backstop on the grounds that it must be in place until a workable alternative is up and running. This position is backed up by other EU countries.

The commission was chaired by Tory former ministers Nicky Morgan and Greg Hands.

Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Mrs Morgan said: “The commission has met its three conditions: to uphold the vital Belfast-Good Friday Agreement; to harness existing technologies and customs best practice, not any futuristic high-tech unicorns; and to be compatible with any of the possible Brexit outcomes, including the existing Withdrawal Agreement.

“A successful agreement and roll-out of alternative arrangements would supersede the need for the backstop.”

The report says “sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS)” tests could be carried out by mobile units away from the border.

However, the DUP, which underpins the Tory government through a confidence and supply deal, is opposed to checks on farms and in food-production plants.

The idea of a multi-tier trusted trader programme for large and small companies was previously proposed by the UK in August 2017 and dismissed by the EU.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

A big crater is pictured in a corn field after a bomb from the World War exploded in Halbach, Germany (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)

Crater appears in German cornfield after Second World War bomb...
Farmers protesting at the EU Commission offices. Pic: IFA Twitter

Farmers protest over 'sell out’ trade deal
Waiting: Phil Hogan is tipped to retain the agriculture role. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Hogan's EU post on hold until the top roles sorted

Warning: Graphic content - Department photos of animals show level of...
Stock picture

Man killed in tractor accident in Roscommon
The latest indications are for very warm and humid weather with temperatures ranging between 19 and 25 degrees - and maybe even above that.

Summer to finally arrive? Met Éireann says temperatures to hit 25C and...
Consumer prices for food are 120pc of the EU average, which means it costs a fifth more here for a basket of food in shops compared with prices across the 28 countries in the union. Stock photo: PA

Cost of basket of food here is 20pc higher than average across the EU


Top Stories

Beef grading machines produce a digital image of each carcass that passed through the machine, which set the grade achieved and, consequently, the price paid to the farmer.

IFA refutes allegation of 'fake news' over beef grading machines
Charolais bull

Plans to 'track and trace' Charolais bulls
Beef steaks are placed for sale at a Sam's Club store of Wal-Mart in Beijing, China June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

British beef farmers set to get €260m boost from China access
Tipp farm

Young couple dig deep to secure 54ac Tipp farm for €596,000

Mary Kinston: Maintaining grass quality is a challenge on farms
Eilidh Kakkar (4) and Dafne Alsberga (6) in the National Botanic Gardens. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Hello summer: At last, temperatures are on the rise - and set to hit 28C
Flat out: Contractor Alan McGrath baling silage near Kilworth in Cork last week. Photo: Alf Harvey

A fast track to baling efficiency