UK Government must stop cheap post-Brexit food imports threatening UK farmers, MPs warn

Foreign food imports must be held to Britain’s high standards after Brexit or the nation’s farming community will be devastated, MPs have warned.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee concluded the government’s agriculture bill must be amended to ensure goods meet current rules for production, animal welfare and the environment.

The warning from MPs comes after committee members questioned environment secretary Michael Gove at the end of October about the bill and its failure to stop products like chlorinated chicken entering the country.

Following the hearing, the National Farmers’ Union told The Independent that British farming “operates to some of the highest standards in the world” and said it was vital this was not undermined after Brexit.

Mr Gove said he agreed with these sentiments, but added that in his view the proposed changes to future trade deals fell outside the scope of the bill.

In a new report, the Efra committee members said the government must “put its money where its mouth is” when it comes to maintaining high standards following Brexit.

They also expressed disappointment that they had not been given ample opportunity to scrutinise either the agriculture or fisheries bills.

Efra chair Neil Parish, a former farmer himself, noted: “The UK currently has exceptionally high environmental and food standards and an internationally recognised approach to animal welfare.