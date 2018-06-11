Farm Ireland
Tide is going out for Britain’s 'Arch-Brexiteers' – Phil Hogan says

John Downing

British public opinion is turning against radical Brexiteers who are blocking a good EU-UK divorce deal, Irish EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has said.

Mr Hogan said that given the stance taken by London, the EU can currently only offer Britain a future deal comparable to that given South Korea and Canada.

But he struck a very upbeat note on the potential for a change of mood among British businesses and the general public who were gradually realising the real threat of chaos after Brexit.

He told an Irish hauliers’ conference in Rosslare that prospects for a good EU-UK deal could improve if Britain softened its negotiating stance. And that would be good news for Ireland.

Mr Hogan also insisted that Brexit will become a reality in March 2019 – and Ireland “must still prepare for the worst.”

The EU Agriculture Commissioner said it was good that both the EU and Britain agreed there must be no return of a “hard border” in Ireland.

But the big problem remained that UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s government remained totally divided on how it should be achieved.

However, Mr Hogan said there were now clear signs of change in the British public mood which were being led by business people.

“The tide is finally starting to go out on the High Priests of Brexit, and not before time,” Mr Hogan said.

“Arch-Brexiteers like Nigel Farage and Michael Gove are disowning their pre-referendum promises of a land of milk and honey.  And a sense of panic is setting in among them that the British public is finally seeing through their deception and lies, the Irish Commissioner added.

Online Editors

