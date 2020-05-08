The teams leading the coalition talks... and what they'll be looking for

Teams from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party finally sat down for formal government formation talks 89 days after the General Election.

Party leaders Micheál Martin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan will stay above the fray for now as their deputies thrash out issues like how to recover from the coronavirus crisis and reach more ambitious climate action targets.

So who are the crack squads in coalition talks and what do they bring to the table?





Fianna Fáil

The party's pragmatic and affable deputy leader Dara Calleary heads Fianna Fáil's delegation - which includes heavy hitters like finance spokesman Michael McGrath and public expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen.

Messrs McGrath and Cowen are old hands at negotiating with Fine Gael after being involved in Budget talks over the confidence and supply years.

The party's team is dominated by rural TDs, including Anne Rabbitte and Thomas Byrne, and thus is likely to ensure rural concerns with the Green Party's agenda are represented.

There is just one Dublin TD in the group - housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien who could succeed Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy if a deal is struck.





Fine Gael

Tánaiste Simon Coveney leads Fine Gael's delegation. He raised hackles in the Green Party by saying last week its demand for a plan to reduce carbon emissions by 7pc-per-year wouldn't happen if it "decimates" rural Ireland.

But he is a deal-maker and did much of the heavy lifting during government talks in 2016.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe adds economic heft, while Business Minister Heather Humphreys brings her no nonsense-style and rural sensibilities to the talks.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton chaired the all-party committee on climate action and is well-versed in the issues of most importance to the Greens. Others TDs may be added to the team.





Green Party

Deputy leader Catherine Martin is spear-heading the team despite her opposition to entering talks with the Civil War parties. She insists she will negotiate in "good faith" nonetheless.

Her inclusion may offer reassurance to the Green Party's grassroots, many of whom have balked at the prospect of government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The Greens' other negotiators - Ossian Smyth, Roderic O'Gorman, Neasa Hourigan and Marc Ó Cathasaigh - were councillors until February's election.

They have experience in local deal-making but are playing 'senior hurling' now.





As historic coalition talks between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens get under way we look at some of the top priorities for each of the parties and their TDs in the negotiations which are expected to last for the next few weeks.



Fianna Fáil

Covid recovery: A plan to retain and create jobs, with a focus on the SME sector and no income tax increases.

Housing: Affordable housing for purchase in order to raise historically low home-ownership rates is a core Fianna Fáil policy. This will clash with the Greens' desire for more cost-rental schemes.

Health: Capitalising on the Covid-19 emergency measures to accelerate the Sláintecare plan, which aims to deliver a universal healthcare system.

Climate change: Achieving the 7pc emissions reduction target with measures like getting as many as 30pc of people working remotely, while protecting farming.

Education: Establish a standalone Department of Higher Education, reportedly at the expense of the Department of Children.





Fine Gael

Tax: No personal tax increases, with some TDs pushing for Fine Gael to stick to the manifesto promise to gradually raise the threshold for the higher income tax rate over five years. Reform of property tax to give councillors greater control over spending.

Public service: Reform the public service with more home working proposed and "real accountability" under a mooted scorecard system.

Health: "Re-evaluate" Sláintecare and retain the "positive changes" arising from the Covid-19 emergency.

Climate change: TDs want specifics on how the 7pc emissions target will be met while at the same time protecting industry and agriculture, including the national herd and the long-proposed Shannon liquified natural gas terminal in Kerry which is backed by a number of deputies in the region.

Balanced regional development: TDs and senators are anxious that specific road projects in the west and other infrastructure planned outside Dublin will not be scrapped under a review of the national development plan that the Greens have sought.





Green Party

Climate: The 7pc target is a core tenet and will inform all policies the party will push in talks.

Housing: Public housing on public land with more cost-rental schemes. The party is concerned about the FF and FG proposal to use the Land Development Agency.

Energy: Phasing out reliance on fossil fuels, introducing a major retrofitting programme and investing in renewables like offshore wind.

Transport: A 2:1 split in favour of investment in public transport projects over roads with an expansion of BusConnects and Rural Link bus services.

End Direct Provision: Some TDs are pushing for own-door accommodation for asylum seekers through working with approved housing bodies.