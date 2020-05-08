Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

The teams leading the coalition talks... and what they'll be looking for

Hugh O'Connell

Heavy hitters: Fianna Fáil TDs Dara Calleary (left) and Michael McGrath are old hands at negotiating with Fine Gael. Expand

Close

Heavy hitters: Fianna Fáil TDs Dara Calleary (left) and Michael McGrath are old hands at negotiating with Fine Gael.

Heavy hitters: Fianna Fáil TDs Dara Calleary (left) and Michael McGrath are old hands at negotiating with Fine Gael.

Heavy hitters: Fianna Fáil TDs Dara Calleary (left) and Michael McGrath are old hands at negotiating with Fine Gael.

Teams from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party finally sat down for formal government formation talks 89 days after the General Election.

Party leaders Micheál Martin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan will stay above the fray for now as their deputies thrash out issues like how to recover from the coronavirus crisis and reach more ambitious climate action targets.

So who are the crack squads in coalition talks and what do they bring to the table?