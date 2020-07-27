Pippa Hackett has had a short but very charmed political career. This time last year, she was an Offaly county councillor after getting just 584 first preference votes in the local elections.

It was a good day for the Greens and Hackett sneaking in on the seventh count in a rural constituency was one of the more notable results of the day.

If she had hung around in the council long enough she would have earned around €17,000 a year along with a generous expenses regime.

But she was never destined to be a councillor for long.

Another big win for the Greens last May was the election of Senator Grace O'Sullivan to the European Parliament.

O'Sullivan's move to Brussels meant there was a Seanad seat to be filled and the other parties agreed to allow the Greens choose a new senator rather than a hold an election. They're a magnanimous bunch in there. Eamon Ryan decided his rising star was the ideal candidate for the Seanad where she would be entitled to a €68,111 salary.

Naturally, she snapped Ryan's hand off with the offer and headed for Dublin. While serving in the Seanad for the three months before the General Election in February she also claimed around €2,900 a month in travel and accommodation allowances.

Happily, the council seat which Pippa vacated stayed close to home.

Her husband Mark Hackett was co-opted into the taxpayer-funded role without having to convince the people of Offaly to elect him to the position.

On February 8, the General Election rolled around and Pippa Hackett was the Green Party's candidate in the Laois-Offaly constituency.

But things did not go according to plan and the Green star's ascension in Irish politics hit a road bump.

Hackett did win 3,494 votes but would have been disappointed after she was eliminated on the 11th count despite the wave of support behind the Greens on the day.

But during the months of interregnum that followed the election, Hackett remained a senator and was entitled to keep drawing down her salary.

Once the Government was formed she decided to run in the Seanad elections for the first time after landing the gig unopposed in her first outing. She received 76 votes from a combination of TDs, senators and councillors to get elected on to the Seanad's agriculture panel.

There were around 62 eligible Green Party votes for each Seanad seat and if they all voted for her she would have needed another 14.

Either way she won and returned to Houses of the Oireachtas and her €68,111 salary and almost €3,000 a month in expenses.

But, again, she wasn't long for the Seanad.

Eamon Ryan ruffled some feathers in his party when he decided to use a clause in the party's constitution that allows the promotion of senators straight to Cabinet and so Hackett became what they call a super junior minister.

The job automatically entitled her to a €38,787 salary top-up which meant she would now be earning €106,898 a year. Not a bad return for 76 votes.

She wasn't the only politician appointed as a super junior minister. Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers was to be Chief Whip and Fine Gael's Hildegarde Naughton was appointed Minister of State for Transport . Both were entitled to the minister of State top-up and with their €96,189 TD salary will be earning €134,976.

But there's also piece of legislation which entitles two of the three junior ministers to additional €16,288 allowance for sitting at Cabinet. But who should get it? Should they draw straws or maybe cut a deck of cards? Nope, they decided to change the law of the land so all three could top up their six-figure salaries.

This would be shameless at the best of times but it was even more brazen that Fianna Fáil Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath brought the legislative amendment to Cabinet just a few years after his party publicly stopped its new government buddies Fine Gael from doing the same.

Yesterday, McGrath claimed not to even remember Fianna Fáil preventing former higher education minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor from receiving the allowance.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney claimed he did not remember the legislative change passing through a Cabinet meeting he was sitting at only hours earlier.

All the while we are being told we are facing into economic ruin, welfare rates are being cut and businesses are wondering if they are going to survive until next week.

But we're not supposed to complain because we voted them in there.

Well, apart from Pippa Hackett who the vast majority of us did not vote in there.