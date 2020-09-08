Farming

Farming

The big interview with Charlie McConalogue: Brexit, CAP and shining a light on margins in the food chain

Brexit and CAP will define Charlie McConalogue’s tenure as Agriculture Minister, but he’s also aiming to address grassroots issues such as the falling margins for farmers across all sectors

Taking the reins: The new Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue pictured in the countryside near his home in Burt, Co Donegal. Photo: Evan Logan Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

“I have enjoyed getting stuck into it,” is Charlie McConalogue’s reaction to his first few days as Minister for Agriculture. He describes his appointment by Micheál Martin last week as a “great honour” and emphasises that he is well aware that he needs to hit the ground running in his new role.

Taking up the role after the short tenures of Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary, the new Minister says being Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesperson for several years has been a “great help” as he gets to grips with what is shaping up to be an exceptionally challenging few months.

Raised on a farm in Gleneely in Donegal, McConalogue says he has had “a great grá and passion for farming all throughout my life”.