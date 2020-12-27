The Big Interview: ‘It would have been nice if I had got some kind of due process’ – Phil Hogan breaks silence on Golfgate

Phil Hogan is speaking four months after his enforced resignation as Ireland’s EU Commissioner . It was a resignation unprecedented in the country’s 47 years of EU membership.

It came after days of controversy about his attendance at a politicians’ golf outing and dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, and related questions about his movements while on holiday in Ireland during a time of tightened Covid-19 curbs.

The 60-year-old politician, a long-time Fine Gael election strategist, has not spoken about the controversy since his abrupt exit from the Brussels post on August 26.

Less than a year earlier he was given a new five-year EU mandate, along with promotion to the prestige post of Trade Commissioner, a pivotal appointment as Ireland fought its case in the final phases of Brexit talks.

When asked about how things look now, his first response is to reflect on those who suffered due to the pandemic.

“First of all, I regret what happened and my thoughts are with the people who have suffered and who have been ill, and who have died, from the Covid pandemic. And I salute the great work that has been done, and continues to be done, by the frontline services,” he says.

But he is also adamant that – unlike Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe, who was also involved in this controversy – he did not get a fair hearing, or an opportunity to put forward his side of the various issues involved. He notes that Mr Justice Woulfe has kept his job.

“I think most fair-minded people thought what happened was disproportionate, and that has been by the due process that was given to Justice Séamus Woulfe and the report that was done by Susan Denham,” he insists.

“It would have been nice if I had got some kind of due process. When that was given to Séamus Woulfe, you can see full details were able to emerge,” Mr Hogan adds.

He suggests that it was one set of criteria for a politician and another for a non-politician. “But it was the context, I suppose, of the political frenzy at the time last August,” he notes.

On questions of who was to blame for “lack of due process”, the shutters quickly come up. Instead, he talks about moving on to a new chapter of life.

But did he feel he got ‘rough justice’ from his ‘home politicians’? There is no precedent in Ireland’s decades of EU membership for the Dublin government to effectively seek the removal of their own nominee to Brussels.

Does Mr Hogan feel he was unfairly treated, especially by his former Fine Gael party colleague, Leo Varadkar? The then-Tánaiste’s expression of no-confidence, along with that of Government colleagues, proved crucial to his enforced resignation.

“Well, I think it is for others and for commentators to come to conclusions about how these matters were dealt with. I’m not going to get involved in that at this stage,” is all he will say.

So, what does the future hold for Phil Hogan now?

“I have a significant number of possibilities in terms of offers that have been made to me in the course of the last few weeks. I’m not at liberty to say what sectors I will be involved in.

“I’m very mindful of the code of conduct of the European Commission, in respect of the terms of leave of absence in matters that have a direct impact on what I was doing for the last six years, especially in the last year in trading matters.”

Former EU commissioners are highly sought after for their experience and knowledge of how the “Brussels machine” works in practice. After six years in the EU policy-guiding commission, his contacts book is a very useful asset.

He was first appointed to the EU Commission by then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny in the autumn of 2014 and served five years in charge of agriculture and rural development, a portfolio which still accounts for 40pc of the overall Brussels budget.

In autumn 2019 he was renominated as commissioner and switched to the more senior job in charge of trade. He was highly rated by many in the EU capital and beyond.

Mr Hogan was seen as still influential within the broader Fine Gael organisation and he played a role in helping Mr Varadkar secure the party leadership and job of Taoiseach in the summer of 2017. There was considerable surprise in political circles when Mr Varadkar played a role in his ousting from Brussels.

Mr Justice Woulfe found himself at the centre of controversy for his attendance at ‘Golfgate’ having been invited as the former Attorney General. But he retained his post, to which he had only been appointed months earlier by the new three-party coalition.

The EU appointment is the biggest “plum” in the Taoiseach’s gift. But in picking a replacement in 2020, Brussels had the bigger say.