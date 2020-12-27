Farming

The Big Interview: ‘It would have been nice if I had got some kind of due process’ – Phil Hogan breaks silence on Golfgate

Controversy: Phil Hogan resigned from his position as EU Trade Commissioner on August 26 following the fallout from Golfgate. Photo: David Conachy Expand

John Downing Twitter

Phil Hogan is speaking four months after his enforced resignation as Ireland’s EU Commissioner . It was a resignation unprecedented in the country’s 47 years of EU membership.

It came after days of controversy about his attendance at a politicians’ golf outing and dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, and related questions about his movements while on holiday in Ireland during a time of tightened Covid-19 curbs.

The 60-year-old politician, a long-time Fine Gael election strategist, has not spoken about the controversy since his abrupt exit from the Brussels post on August 26.

