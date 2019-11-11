Tax on 'conglomerates' buying up thousands of acres of land ruled out of order

Mattie McGrath Photo: Frank McGrath
Mattie McGrath Photo: Frank McGrath
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A proposal to stop 'conglomerates' buying up thousands of acres of land was ruled out of order by the Minister for Finance this week.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath sought an amendment to the Finance Bill to tax "large conglomerates who are snatching up every available acre of land in rural Ireland and who are pushing small farmers into hardship".

The proposal which was ruled out of Order because it imposed a charge would have impacted those with over 500 acres of land which McGrath said: "very few farmers have".

"Ordinary people simply cannot compete against the resources of these enormous organisations.

"We are going back to the landlords of the days of yore. We used to have the Land Commission, but now there are absolutely no barriers to stop them from buying up property.

"It might be a tax on the conglomerates, but they often buy up land with the help of Chinese investments. God knows where the money is coming from.

McGrath said the measure would raise revenue.

"I have tried to introduce this for the last five or six years, and the Government has failed to grasp the opportunity.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"It is a hugely acute issue in my county and many others. Young farmers who are trying to get into dairy farming or expand their herd or acreage do not have a hope.

"This is about a limited number of people with huge resources. There is no land tax and no disincentive to stop them buying and buying.

"I am talking about horse syndicates. While I respect their prowess in the racing industry and the employment and entertainment they provide, this is no longer funny.

"In my county, they have amassed up to 28,000 acres of land, a figure which is growing," he claimed.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Stock photo

Man granted leave to challenge permission for planned Mayo chicken farm
Tom ODonnell who was viciously assaulted

Vicious attack by trespasser 'is going to bug me for life'
Stock photo

Farmer warned of sentence if caught driving

'Polluter pays' - Hill farmers call for cull of dairy herd

Suspected key player in a countrywide burglary gang hit with €500k tax...
Pippa Hackett says there’s a ‘new shade of Green now’. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Carpooling won't work for me,' says new Green senator
'The EU subsidised farmers to the tune of €59bn in 2018.' (stock photo)

Central EU countries 'abuse farm subsidies'


Top Stories

Sean Conway with Cathal Conaty (Teagasc Walsh Fellowship student) on the Conway farm at Lavagh, Ballymote, Co Sligo

Getting the simple things right maximises flock performance on Sligo farm
John Joyce

Weather gets the better of our best-laid plans
Patrick Feeney

Singing farmer playing his part in country revival
; The overall appearance of a machine is a tell tale sign of the way it has been maintained.

Handle with care - thorough checks are needed before closing a deal for...
Making a point: Andy 'the Bull' McSharry dons a distinctive head-dress to publicise his campaign to ban hill-walkers from bringing dogs on to lands where sheep are grazing. Photo: Ernie Leslie

Sheep farmer 'decommissions' guns as he channels Martin McGuinness in...
Stock image

Prime Kilkenny dairy ground guided at €10,000 per acre
SPORT: About 750,000 hurleys are made each year in Ireland. Picture: Sportsfile

New hope in fight against killer fungus hitting hurley ash trees