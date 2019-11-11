A proposal to stop 'conglomerates' buying up thousands of acres of land was ruled out of order by the Minister for Finance this week.

Tax on 'conglomerates' buying up thousands of acres of land ruled out of order

Independent TD Mattie McGrath sought an amendment to the Finance Bill to tax "large conglomerates who are snatching up every available acre of land in rural Ireland and who are pushing small farmers into hardship". The proposal which was ruled out of Order because it imposed a charge would have impacted those with over 500 acres of land which McGrath said: "very few farmers have". "Ordinary people simply cannot compete against the resources of these enormous organisations.

"We are going back to the landlords of the days of yore. We used to have the Land Commission, but now there are absolutely no barriers to stop them from buying up property.

"It might be a tax on the conglomerates, but they often buy up land with the help of Chinese investments. God knows where the money is coming from.

McGrath said the measure would raise revenue.

"I have tried to introduce this for the last five or six years, and the Government has failed to grasp the opportunity.

"It is a hugely acute issue in my county and many others. Young farmers who are trying to get into dairy farming or expand their herd or acreage do not have a hope.

"This is about a limited number of people with huge resources. There is no land tax and no disincentive to stop them buying and buying.

"I am talking about horse syndicates. While I respect their prowess in the racing industry and the employment and entertainment they provide, this is no longer funny.

"In my county, they have amassed up to 28,000 acres of land, a figure which is growing," he claimed.

