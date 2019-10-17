An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar will demand the reversal of proposed cuts to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in key negotiations on the EU Budget today.

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar will demand the reversal of proposed cuts to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in key negotiations on the EU Budget today.

Taoiseach to demand reversal of proposed EU cuts to farm payments in Budget talks

Negotiations over the EU budget for the years 2021-2027 will take place at a summit of national leaders over the next two days.

Yesterday, advance payments under the CAP, worth €747 million to 114,500 farmers, commenced issuing to farmers.

The European Commission has proposed a 5pc cut to the Budget for the CAP which accounts for a large proportion of EU spending.

Speaking ahead of the talks Mr Varadkar said the Union needs a budget that enables successful policies, such as CAP, to continue and equips us well to deal with new shared challenges, such as migration, climate change, and the technological transformation underway.

However, he said with a global economic slowdown likely, and with considerable uncertainty continuing to surround Brexit, it is also important that it should be realistic and fit for purpose.

"I do not expect that we will take any decisions this week, but it will be an opportunity to begin to identify a ‘landing zone’ in which agreement might be found.

"For my part, I will again strongly make the case for CAP and for the reversal of the cuts proposed in the Commission’s initial draft.

"I will also defend the Budget for other long-standing and well-functioning programmes like Horizon, INTERREG and Eramus Plus," he said.

IFA President Joe Healy said the next CAP Budget, and how it is distributed, is a huge challenge for our Government.

"The CAP must support active, productive farmers," he said.

“Farmers will continue to meet the climate challenge, but if they are expected to further refine their practices, then they must be rewarded with ‘new money’ and not by raiding other payments,” Healy said.

Earlier this week, in a joint statement with seventeen Member States Minister for Agriculture Creed called for the CAP budget to be maintained to meet the challenges faced by European Agriculture.

“We must restore the CAP budget and reverse the cuts” declared Minister Creed.

Germany, which pays every fourth euro in the EU’s current budget, has called for strict budget control together with other hawks including Sweden, the Netherlands and Austria, which are also net contributors.

At the other end of the scale is the EU Commission’s proposal of capping the EU budget at 1.11% of the combined gross domestic product of the 27 member states.

EU leaders have set the end of this year as a target deadline for finishing the new budget, but changes in key roles could postpone matters.





Online Editors