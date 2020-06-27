Taoiseach says agriculture and food remain a priority

The country's new Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said agriculture, food and the marine will remain a priority for the new government.

Speaking in the Convention Centre in Dublin this evening, the new Taoiseach Micheal Martin said agriculture, food and the marine will remain a priority both as central to rural society and a major economic pillar.

"I reject the false idea that you can either support agriculture or care for the environment. Farmers are the great custodians of our country. We owe it to them to work with them to ensure decent incomes and a sustainable future for them and our rural communities as a whole."

It comes as Fianna Fail TD and Clara native Barry Cowen has been appointed as the next Minister for Agriculture as part of the new government cabinet announced today.

Cowen, an auctioneer and valuer has held numerous positions within Fianna Fail, including spokesperson on Environment and Local Government spokesperson on Social Protection.

Cowen, a Clara native and father of four was first elected to the seat in 2011 after it was vacated by his brother, the former Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

The Cowen family tradition in Leinster House goes back to 1969 when Brian and Barry’s father Ber was first elected to the Dail. He was first elected to the Dail in 2011 and topped the poll in 2016.

This time around, in February, Cowen received 8,677 first preference votes in Laois-Offaly, but was elected behind Sinn Féin's agriculture spokesperson, Brian Stanley, who topped the poll in Laois-Offaly when he was elected on the first count with 24pc of the first preference vote, nearly 8,000 votes clear of Cowen in second place.

The new Minister for Agriculture faces into dealing with CAP and Brexit top of his brief in Agriculture House. Pippa Hackett of the Green Party will be a Super Junior Minister in Agriculture with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity.

In recent weeks, the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he hoped farmers will be "pleasantly surprised" by a coalition agreement struck by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

He said issues being focused on include the National Broadband Plan (NBP) and how investment in rural infrastructure - including road projects - should continue and that there are to be real and meaningful gains for farmers, such as a REPS2 programme and reforms that will give those working on the land more reliable and new streams of income for doing things we need them to do around climate action and biodiversity.

Cowen recently welcomed plans for a new green energy project in Offaly, which would see the former site of Rhode Power Station converted to produce biofuel alongside the development of mechanisms to remove carbon.

“This is exactly the sort of brave, ambitious project which needs to be supported as we decarbonise the Midlands. If it delivers what is being promised, the plant will assist in meeting our renewable targets while potentially carbon negative. On top of this, there is a potential to develop further employment based on its activities.

“It is particularly welcome that this project is planned to be located on the site of the former power plant in Rhode. As further new businesses come to be located in Offaly and the Midlands to replace those lost in the decarbonisation process, it is important that the proud link with our past is maintained."

Online Editors