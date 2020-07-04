Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the dark over new Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen's drink-driving ban

New minister 'sorry' after he was put off the road for three months

Minister Barry Cowen. Photo: Tom Burke Expand

Close

Minister Barry Cowen. Photo: Tom Burke

Minister Barry Cowen. Photo: Tom Burke

Minister Barry Cowen. Photo: Tom Burke

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

New Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen says he is "profoundly sorry" for being banned from driving after being caught drink-driving.

The revelation of Mr Cowen's three-month disqualification from driving follows the controversy over Taoiseach Micheál Martin's ministerial selections.

Mr Cowen was stopped at a Garda checkpoint four years ago, halfway between Dublin and his home in Offaly.

Related Content