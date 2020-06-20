Taoiseach lays down marker for bigger share of €750bn EU aid

Ireland's campaign for a better share of the €750bn EU post-coronavirus economic recovery aid package will be fought to a finish next month.

An four-hour online EU leaders' summit, on the establishment and sharing of the economic revival package, ended without any of the 27 member states easing their entrenched positions.

But Brussels diplomats said the tone of the talks was good and there was a broad consensus that agreement must be struck next month, given the urgency of minimising economic recession. The coronavirus aid programme is entangled with deadlocked talks on a seven-year €1.1trn budget for 2021-2027. This includes plugging a €12bn per year net loss of UK budget contributions after Brexit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose coronavirus package is backed by France and Germany, said she hoped for a deal before the August holiday. The summit chairman, Charles Michel, said he intended summoning leaders in person to their first summit in Brussels since February 21.

Irish officials said the Taoiseach made it clear that Ireland supported a large group of member states who felt share-out guidelines were wrongly based on pre-coronavirus economic performance.

He made the point that Ireland's unemployment rate at the start of this year was no way comparable with what it is now - and share-out rules had to reflect this worsened situation.

"The Taoiseach joined with many leaders in calling for distribution of funds that reflects the full impact of the Covid crisis," a spokesman said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez voiced impatience with a negotiation process that officials say could drag into August.

"The more time we waste, the deeper will be the recession," he said on Twitter.

But Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said member states remained "fairly far from each other" and while everyone wanted to do a deal over the summer he was not sure it was possible.

Fiscally conservative northern countries of the EU and a high-debt 'Club Med' group of southerners are divided over the size and terms of the recovery fund, which the commission has suggested be split into two-thirds grants and one-third loans.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Au0stria - known as the 'Frugal Four' - say the fund is too large and should be used only as loans, since grants would have to be repaid by all EU taxpayers.

They want the funds to be clearly linked to pandemic recovery and say recipients must commit to economic reform.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for a clear time limit on the recovery fund so it does not become "an entry into a permanent debt union".

Eastern EU countries say too much money will go to the south and want spending to focus on agriculture and closing development gaps with the richer west. The latter group, in turn, are determined to keep their rebates on contributions to the bloc's joint coffers, which others want to phase out.

One senior EU diplomat said while there was little to show for the summit, at least it was cordial.

"It was not particularly useful," the diplomat said. "On the other hand, it was not very controversial either, and the tone of the debate was OK."

Irish Independent