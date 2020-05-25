Taoiseach admits failing to protect farm incomes

The outgoing Fine Gael-led government failed to protect farm incomes, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted.

In its Programme for Government agreed with Fianna Fáil, it committed to improving farm incomes and described agriculture as the heartbeat of the rural economy.

However, over the course of the Government's term in office farm incomes, particularly outside of the dairy sector, have not improved.

Indeed, Teagasc last year estimated that up to 30,000 farms were classed as economically vulnerable and at risk of poverty.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, the Taoiseach defended the outgoing Government's commitment to rural Ireland highlighting the establishment of the Department of Rural and Community Development with a capital budget of €1 billion.

"We can really see that taking shape now on the ground. Whether it is the town and village scheme, LEADER, CLÁR, rural recreation or greenways, we are really making a difference. We signed the contract for the national broadband plan. It had been promised forever but now it is actually happening. It is a €3 billion investment in rural Ireland," he said.

However, in terms of what the Government was unable to do, he said: "I admit this was to protect the incomes of farmers, especially beef farmers.

"I very much regret that we were unable to do that, but I believe that was largely due to factors well beyond our control," he said.

He was responding to comments from Limerick Independent TD Richard O'Donoghue, who said for the past nine years the Government had forgotten about rural Ireland.

"When the pandemic hit, rural Ireland did not forget about us. It kept food and drink on our tables and has kept us going through the pandemic," he said.

Meanwhile, government formation talks centred on farming and agriculture, on Thursday of last week.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael fear alienating their rural bases by capitulating to the demands of the Green Party on climate change.

However, the Greens are also increasingly aware of the issues facing rural communities and are eager to put forward policies which will help farmers diversify. The party has suggested new grants for farmers if they use sections of their land for biodiversity.

Indo Farming