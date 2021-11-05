Stop ‘climate shaming’ farmers – Varadkar

The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has called for the ‘climate shaming’ of farmers to stop.

“I think we should stop climate shaming farmers quite frankly. We need to bring farmers with us, we'll never be able to achieve the reductions that we need, or to clean up our rivers or to win the new markets for food in the future where people are going to be much more concerned about the sustainability of the food that they buy and how it was produced. We need to bring farmers with us."

Speaking on RTE radio this morning, he admitted that there was an increase in agricultural emissions last year, but said there was actually a 4pc decrease the year before.

The day after Government published its Climate Action Plan, the Tanaiste said if we were getting a 2pc decreases every year “we'd actually be achieving our targets by 2030 when it comes to agriculture”.

"So we're determined to bring farmers, bring rural communities with us when it comes to making this change. And we believe that it is possible to reduce emissions by 22pc or more over the next 10 years without reducing food production. And let me be very clear about this. We don't want to reduce food production.

"Ireland feeds 45m people – nine times the number of people we have in the country. That's something I'm very proud of. I'm a city dweller, but I come from a farming family as you know, and I don't want to see food production reduced because we have a hungry world.”

In the Climate Action Plan agriculture has been tasked to reduce its emissions between 22-30pc (on 2018 levels), a move that has drawn criticism from farming organisations for being “extremely challenging”.

However, the Tanaiste said no one is being told to shrink the side of their herd, they are being told to finish animals earlier.

"They are being asked to use protected urea fertilizer rather than like nitrate fertilizer, and they are being asked to use the LESS system for slurry.

"We believe it is possible to reduce bovine meat and emissions by 10pc without reducing production. In fact, there are some people who believe and these are serious scientists and agricultural scientists who believe through the use of additives and also breeding we can reduce the emission per cow.”

He also said he does not accept it to be the case that to achieve the upper end of the target – a 30pc reduction in emissions – would involved a reduction in cattle numbers.

“And this is going to play out over the course of the next 10 years. We know that for example, through the use of alternative fertile for fertilizers through the use of LESS slurry systems we can start to get to about 18pc.”