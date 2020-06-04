Farming

Site levy to replace property tax on table in government talks

Fine Gael's Josepha Madigan on her way to the Dail as it resumes. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fine Gael's Josepha Madigan on her way to the Dail as it resumes. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Hugh O'Connell

A site value levy is being considered in the government formation talks, which could heap more of a tax burden on city dwellers.

It would mark a major overhaul in the way homeowners' property tax bills, which have been unchanged since 2013, are calculated, and could hit those who live close to transport links and amenities.

The Green Party has proposed the site value tax in the talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in recent days.