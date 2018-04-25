Sinn Féin to support unionist farmer in Seanad by-election

Sinn Féin is to back a unionist candidate in the upcoming Seanad by-election.

Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed that TDs and senators have been told to vote for the ex-president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union Ian Marshall.

Mr Marshall is running as an Independent candidate for one of two vacancies – but put his name forward following an approach from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. He was a strong anti-Brexit campaigner and currently works in Queen’s University in Belfast.

Ms McDonald met with him on several occasions in recent weeks and said she was “impressed by his views on Brexit and the potential impact Brexit will have on the island, north and south”. “I believe Ian will be a strong Independent voice in the Seanad; providing an anti-Brexit unionist perspective, which is a welcome addition to the political discourse surrounding the issue in the Oireachtas.