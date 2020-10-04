Sinn Féin to back former farm leader in Seanad by-election

SINN Féin has agreed to back former Independent senator Ian Marshall in the forthcoming Seanad by-election.

The move means Mr Marshall, who is from a unionist background, will command up to 42 votes in the by-election of TDs and Senators which has been triggered by the resignation of Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy who is taking up a role as a financial services lobbyist.

Sinn Féin said it would be happy to provide signatures for Mr Marshall’s nomination. The former president of the Ulster Farmers Union needs support from nine TDs to get on the ballot paper. Sinn Féin has 37 TDs and five Senators.

Mr Marshall welcomed Sinn Féin's backing and said he would also look for support from the three coalition parties. "There's no threat from my candidacy here, this has opportunities for everybody, that's how I see it," he told Independent.ie.

The former senator addressed the Green Party's National Convention on agriculture issues earlier on Saturday.

Mr Marshall was left disappointed in June after he was overlooked by Micheál Martin who did not make him one of the Taoiseach’s 11 nominees to the upper house.

That decision was criticised at the time by Sinn Féin whose leader Mary Lou McDonald described the former senator as a “strong, independent, unionist and anti-Brexit voice and a very welcome addition to our political discourse”.

“It is very important that Northern society be represented within the Oireachtas and that people from a unionist tradition be included, and so the Taoiseach got this one wrong,” she said in June.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his part this week that the coalition leaders have agreed that Fine Gael should select a candidate for the vacant seat. But given it is a secret ballot of Oireachtas members there is no guarantee the Fine Gael candidate will command support from Fianna Fáil and Green TDs and Senators.

Speculation in Fine Gael is that former senator Maria Byrne or former TD Pat Deering could be in the mix for the party's nomination to run for the seat on the Agriculture panel.

Read More

Online Editors