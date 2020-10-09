Sinn Féin commit to enhanced suckler scheme with up to €300/cow payment

Sinn Féin has committed to introducing a Suckler Cow Scheme which includes payment rates of up to €300/cow.

Its spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy TD said the scheme provides ‘a bold vision for Irish family farming and for rural Ireland’.

Representing a commitment of an additional €107 million in spending, the scheme would be open to all suckler farmers; having the greatest impact on those with small to medium sized herds.

In its alternative Budget Sinn Fein commits to provide for a new Suckler Cow Scheme that will deliver:

€300 for the first 15 cow/calf pair;

€150 for the next 15;

€80 for the remainder, up to 100.

“We recognise that for far too long the suckler farmer has not received a fair price for their premium produce; despite producing the best beef in the world, which is among the most environmentally sustainable beef produced in the world," Matt Carthy said.

He said the Suckler Cow Scheme is a central part of that and we encourage the government to adopt this model in Budget 2021.

"Through all the rhetoric of climate action, it is bizarre that government policies continue to promote an intensive beef production model that favours factory feedlots rather than the suckler family farm model.

"Saving the Irish family farm is essential if we are to save our rural communities. Our alternative Budget will deliver for both family farmers and the local communities that depend on them," he said.

Online Editors