Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 27 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Seanad agricultural panel fills its two seats

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The two vacant seats in the Seanad agricultural panel have been filled with Ian Marshall and Anthony Lawlor elected to the two positions.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had backed former Ulster Farmers' Union president Ian Marshall for one of two seats on the Seanad's agriculture panel, and today he beat Tipperary vet Mary Newman, Kerry councillor Bobby O'Connell, as well as Fianna Fáil councillors Niall Blaney, of Donegal County Council, and Frank O'Flynn, from Cork County Council, who ran for the same seat.

The seat was vacated by Labour’s Denis Landy from Carrick-on-Suir, who resigned in November 2017 on health grounds. 

A separate seat on the agriculture panel was contested by Mr Blaney and two other Fianna Fáil councillors, Niall Kelleher, of Kerry, and Martin Miley, from Kildare, but it was former Fine Gael Kildare North TD and farmer Anthony Lawlor who took that seat on the first count.

The second seat was vacated by Independent Trevor Ó Clochartaigh, who resigned earlier this when he took up a post as communications manager with TG4.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Brendan McLaughlin, farms 86 acres at Balleighan, outside Manorcunningham Donegal.

Farmer tells how freak farm accident at his home last week almost cost him...
Prosecutors seek increased sentence for David Casey (left) and his cousin Michael Casey

Courts get tough on predatory and violent rural burglars as jail terms hiked
Images: Tipperary Fire and Rescue

Carrick-on-Suir mart faces costly rebuild
Stock Image

Concern over changes to farm-to-farm movement certificates
Damien Rice from Castlewellan in Co Down , who has a wind turbine at the back of his home. Photo Pacemaker Press

'It’s made my life hell': Neighbour on a mission to get farmer's wind...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Farmers urged to talk to allay depression fears
(stock photo)

Father (70s) dies after incident involving tractor and trailer


Top Stories

200 farm safety inspections to focus on machinery safety
Stock picture

EU rolls out scheme to bridge digital divide between town and country
A bee hovers near a peach flower that bloomed early in Ain Jdedah village in Mount Lebanon March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo

EU nations back ban on insecticides to protect honey bees
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Opinion: Our milk glass was half-full last year, now it's half-empty
File photo

Labour demand soars by 20pc as dairy farmers struggle to cope with...
Teagasc advisor Terry Carroll

No 'handy fix' for mastitits, but signs we've turned corner
Car dash cam

Taking a look at the pros and cons of having a dash cam in your cab