Seanad agricultural panel fills its two seats

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had backed former Ulster Farmers' Union president Ian Marshall for one of two seats on the Seanad's agriculture panel, and today he beat Tipperary vet Mary Newman, Kerry councillor Bobby O'Connell, as well as Fianna Fáil councillors Niall Blaney, of Donegal County Council, and Frank O'Flynn, from Cork County Council, who ran for the same seat.

The seat was vacated by Labour’s Denis Landy from Carrick-on-Suir, who resigned in November 2017 on health grounds.

A separate seat on the agriculture panel was contested by Mr Blaney and two other Fianna Fáil councillors, Niall Kelleher, of Kerry, and Martin Miley, from Kildare, but it was former Fine Gael Kildare North TD and farmer Anthony Lawlor who took that seat on the first count.