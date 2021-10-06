Rural TDs calling for €300 suckler cow support in Budget

Rural Independent TDs are calling for a regionally balanced and fairer recovery Budget 2022, including a €300 suckler cow payment.

Launching their pre-budget submission at Leinster House the Rural Independent TDs have called for a raft of measures to support the rural economy, pensioners, carers and farmers.

Speaking ahead of today’s launch, the group leader, Deputy Mattie Mc Grath, stated:

“Our practical pre-budget submission is focused on supporting rural communities and addressing the mounting challenges facing every citizen.”

“For far too long, rural areas have been forgotten, due to mismatched policies adopted by successive governments. Unfortunately, this has manifested into the creation of a two-tier economy and society in Ireland."

They are calling for increasing funding to €5 billion under the NDP Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and a zero increase in the carbon tax in Budget 2022.

"The government’s reckless plan to add a further €7 per tonne or a staggering 21 per cent to the cost of carbon in 2022, during an energy price crisis, would hike costs even further.”

“Furthermore, to tangibly assist households to reduce energy costs, we are recommending that VAT on all insulation products be reduced to zero and the SEAI grant schemes bolstered, with backlogs cleared. Surely, if the government is serious about climate change, then this should be done.”

The group is also calling for €2 billion to be ring fenced for agriculture from the carbon tax fund, to be treated separately from CAP pillar II funding.

"We are also seeking proper funding for the suckler and sheep sectors and for farmlands of natural restraint."

They are calling for a €300 per suckler cow payment, €30 per ewe and a €300m fund for Areas of Natural Constraints, to support farmers with disadvantaged land.

The group is also calling for the decentralisation of up to 10,000 civil servants (25pc) by end of 2027 to support rural and regional development in a tangible way and grant-aid to renovate houses in rural towns and villages and old housing ruins to increase housing supply.

Further, it wants to expedite the delivery of the national broadband plan across rural Ireland, with a deadline at the end of 2022, instead of the grossly unacceptable 2027 (or longer) government target.