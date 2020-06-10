Farming

Rural Independent TD's tell three party leaders that Green policies would "decimate" farming

Hugh O'Connell

Rural Independent TDs told the three party leaders that Green policies would "decimate" farming during a two-hour meeting yesterday.

TDs Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Mattie McGrath, Richard O'Donoghue and Michael Collins raised concerns about the impact of a live export ban and reducing emissions by 7pc a year.

"There is massive worry out there that the Greens will decimate farming further than it already is," Mr Collins said afterwards.