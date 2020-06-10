Rural Independent TD's tell three party leaders that Green policies would "decimate" farming

Rural Independent TDs told the three party leaders that Green policies would "decimate" farming during a two-hour meeting yesterday.

TDs Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Mattie McGrath, Richard O'Donoghue and Michael Collins raised concerns about the impact of a live export ban and reducing emissions by 7pc a year.

"There is massive worry out there that the Greens will decimate farming further than it already is," Mr Collins said afterwards.

Michael Healy-Rae said it was unlikely he would support a FF-FG-Green deal.

"If they really wanted to have Independents we should have been with them in the talks all along."

The tripartite talks continued last night with agreement reached on issues, including political reform, local government, mental health and some elements of education. But the parties remain unable to agree on agriculture, energy and emissions, which are crucial to hitting the 7pc target.

There is also growing concern in the Greens that Mr Ryan is not sufficiently arguing for party policy in private talks with Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin.

A senior Fianna Fáil source said positive meetings of the three leaders were followed by more difficult exchanges with Green negotiators who are led by Catherine Martin, the deputy leader who is challenging Mr Ryan's leadership.

Meanwhile, Children are set to lose their voice at the Cabinet table under plans being discussed by the parties attempting to form a coalition government.

The Irish Independent has learned that a proposal to abolish the Minister for Children as a standalone Cabinet-level position is now back on the table as Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens work to finalise a Programme for Government by the end of this week.

Fianna Fáil wants a new Cabinet-level Minister for Higher Education, and to free up a position it has been proposed that the Minister for Education become the Minister for Education, Children and Youth Affairs, taking on responsibility for both the Departments of Education and Children and Youth Affairs.

"It should be a wraparound model from birth to 18," said a Fianna Fáil source. "Education is the common strand. Then from 18 you have the Department of Higher Education and Research."

While the department and the child protection agency Tusla would be retained, the move to abolish standalone Cabinet representation for children, in place since 2011, has sparked alarm in the Green Party.

A Green source said it was a "really regressive step - that children's rights can be shunted around for the university rankings".

Children's Rights Alliance chief executive Tanya Ward said: "Both education and children and young people stand to lose out. Only one minister has so much political capital and one area is bound to suffer as we walk into a recession."

Constitutionally there can only be 15 full members of the Cabinet, including the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

The designation of Cabinet portfolios will ultimately be decided by the three party leaders - Leo Varadkar, Eamon Ryan and Micheál Martin - and sources stressed that no final decision has been made.

When a Fianna Fáil plan to abolish the Department of Children emerged in May, it sparked furious reaction from children's rights organisations.







