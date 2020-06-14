Farming

Public transport, carbon tax and farming - the Green price for power revealed

Greater focus in government on public housing, public health and climate action

OUTLIER: Eamon Ryan outside Government Buildings on Friday. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Hugh O'Connell

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will make major concessions to the Greens on the climate change agenda to convince the party to back a coalition government deal, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he expects the carbon tax to increase €100 a tonne over the next decade - €20 more than Fine Gael or Fianna Fail had planned.

This will help to meet the Greens' red line of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by an annual average of 7pc as Ryan aims to convince sceptical party members to back a government deal, the detail of which is still being finalised this weekend.