Public transport, carbon tax and farming - the Green price for power revealed

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will make major concessions to the Greens on the climate change agenda to convince the party to back a coalition government deal, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he expects the carbon tax to increase €100 a tonne over the next decade - €20 more than Fine Gael or Fianna Fail had planned.

This will help to meet the Greens' red line of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by an annual average of 7pc as Ryan aims to convince sceptical party members to back a government deal, the detail of which is still being finalised this weekend.

"I think it should land on it gradually," Ryan said. "It's a slightly different trajectory, but it is gradual and by returning the revenues, particularly to ensure it doesn't hurt those on lower incomes, that was the key thing that we've all agreed in the Oireachtas committee and since."

A carbon tax of €100 will add €17 to the cost of filling a petrol tank, €20 to a tank of diesel, €2.60 to a bag of briquettes and €12 to a bag of coal by 2030, according to Department of Finance figures.

Ryan suggested the extra tax income will fund social welfare increases and retro-fitting energy inefficient homes in the midlands, social housing and rental accommodation as well as paying lower-income farmers to plant trees and move to sustainable farming.

The Civil War parties have also agreed to major increases in the investment in public transport, cycle paths and walkways and a review of the National Development Plan that will cast doubt over some rural road projects with Ryan demanding the plan be "climate proofed".

He is appealing to Green Party members to back the emerging deal after a week in which he was heavily criticised for using the n-word in the Dail. Ryan blamed a "rush of emotion" for his use of the racial slur, but said he would fight on and contest the party leadership when he will face deputy leader Catherine Martin in a vote next month.

Martin's support for the deal she is involved in negotiating with the other parties will be crucial to securing support from two-thirds of Green members, the threshold for the party to enter government.

In a veiled warning to members, Ryan said he hoped a deal would be agreed. "I grew up in the '80s and we had three elections in 18 months and it didn't serve the Irish people. I think, I hope, that lesson is still there from that time," he said.

Ryan also refused to rule out serving as Tanaiste during the next government. "I am not saying no. I am saying it ain't the key thing," he said.

Three-way talks continued yesterday although Fine Gael and Green Party sources believe it may be tomorrow before an agreement is struck.

A senior Fine Gael source said the party still needed "big concessions" from the other two parties, including on jobs, the economy, income tax, rural Ireland, a new care deal and home ownership.

The planned increase in the State pension age to 67 next year is likely to be deferred but with a commitment it will go up in the lifetime of the next government. The Fine Gael source was confident a compromise would be reached on the Fianna Fail demand but warned the rise could not be postponed indefinitely.

Fine Gael is expected to secure language in the draft document that will commit to delivering balanced budgets in the second half of its term, while there is also expected to be a commitment to relieve the income tax burden if economic circumstances allow.

Ryan confirmed a new tax and social welfare commission will be established. It will examine the future of pensions, replacing local property tax with a site value tax and proposals to introduce a universal basic income.

He said the focus of the government would be on public housing, a public health system and climate action. He said there will be a "massive swing towards public housing" delivered partly by the Land Development Agency.

The Green wins on climate are likely to be met with resistance among rural TDs in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, but Eamon Ryan defended the carbon tax increases. "If you look at poverty in our country, a lot of it is people, maybe a lot of our farmers - small farmers tend to have the lowest income - so look at some sort of new REPS [rural environmental protection scheme] packages or other packages where you could improve the local environment, get them involved in planting native forestry on the land," he said.

He also said farmers would be encouraged to change the type of grass they grow that would help to reduce the use of fertilisers and reduce emissions "very significantly".

Ryan said there would "real rapid advancements" of BusConnects, a major overhaul of Dublin Bus routes, to other cities, and greater investment in cycling and walking infrastructure.

He said: "Looking at just where we are in the immediate Covid crisis, the opportunity is that at a time when we can't have the same bus capacity we had in recent years because of the restrictions it is actually a real opportunity and responsibility to develop those active modes in a way that bridges the gap and I think that's the task of the next government as well to be quick and to be ambitious, particularly in our cities, but also in our towns."

Ryan also said coal and peat-fired generating stations in the State are likely to be closed immediately. "A lot of them are already closed due to legal [issues]. Also, Moneypoint has been closed because of repairs and also because the price of carbon on the European markets have effectively been shutting it," he said.

"There are certain measures you see very immediate or quick reductions, others take time and it's not like it's a switch or a dial that you just turn on and off, it will take time.

"Ultimately more than anything else, it takes us working collectively, bottom-up as well as top-down as a country to adopt some of the measures and they will only work if it's moving towards a better system. It won't be brow-beating everyone or putting shame or guilt on people."