Protests planned over 'assault on rural Ireland'

PROTESTS are planned by angry rural campaigners over the An Post proposal to allow more than 150 rural post offices to close.

Councillors and community activists have slated the blueprint as "an assault on rural Ireland" and warned that it will devastate villages.

A taskforce will be set up to examine ways of saving threatened branches - with the Government urged to suspend all closures until January.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten faces a revolt in his Roscommon-Galway base after it emerged the greatest rate of closures will be spread across the west and midlands.

The plan will see post office closures in Galway (17), Roscommon (5), Mayo (11) and Donegal (17).

Mr Naughten emphatically rejected suggestions the closures will result in job losses.

An Post also insisted the programme was critical to future viability for the postal service.

However, villagers facing the loss of their post office insisted it was a blunt cost-saving measure.