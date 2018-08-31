Farm Ireland
Protests planned over 'assault on rural Ireland'

Ralph Riegel

PROTESTS are planned by angry rural campaigners over the An Post proposal to allow more than 150 rural post offices to close.

Councillors and community activists have slated the blueprint as "an assault on rural Ireland" and warned that it will devastate villages.

A taskforce will be set up to examine ways of saving threatened branches - with the Government urged to suspend all closures until January.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten faces a revolt in his Roscommon-Galway base after it emerged the greatest rate of closures will be spread across the west and midlands.

The plan will see post office closures in Galway (17), Roscommon (5), Mayo (11) and Donegal (17).

Mr Naughten emphatically rejected suggestions the closures will result in job losses.

An Post also insisted the programme was critical to future viability for the postal service.

However, villagers facing the loss of their post office insisted it was a blunt cost-saving measure.

Niall Connaughton, a brother of Councillor Ivan Connaughton, operates Athleague post office, which is one of five slated to close in Co Roscommon.

"Athleague post office is in trouble because it doesn't fit in with the future plans of An Post," he told Shannonside FM.

He has vowed to keep the post office open until January 31, by which time he hopes a campaign will have been able to save it.

"It is a massive loss. But it (An Post) wants to save money, pure and simple," Councillor Connaughton stressed.

Mr Naughten's constituency rival, Michael Fitzmaurice TD, hails from near Glinsk on the Galway-Roscommon border, where the village will also lose a post office.

"It is a very sad day for communities and for rural Ireland," he said.

