Proposed quad bike laws won't affect farmers - Fianna Fail

Fianna Fail has said that farmers have nothing to fear from new laws it's proposing to address anti-social scrambler and quad bike use in urban areas.

This is despite the Minister for Transport Shane Ross stating in a debate on the proposals that they would put an added burden of cost and administration on the farming community.

Minister for State, Sean Canny also said the laws would put a burden on the farming community, in particular, he said where many such vehicles are used exclusively on private land.

Among the provisions of the bill which passed through the Oireachtas at Second Stage last week despite the Government’s opposition is the establishment of a database of all-terrain vehicles.

However, Fianna Fail's John Lahart who authored the new bill says safe and responsible users of these vehicles have nothing to fear from accountability and indeed this register may prove useful in terms of tracing stolen bikes.

"As it stands, quad bikes are already supposed to be taxed and insured on public roads, so this does not create any new requirement for legitimate users.

"Nor does the Bill create any new requirements for quad and scrambler bikes that are used solely on private property such as farms.

"We do not believe it is overly onerous for these users to have to register their bikes with a national vehicle registration database as is required under this legislation," he said.