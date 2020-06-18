'Privilege of a lifetime to serve as Agriculture Minister' - Creed

"I'M satisfied that this Programme for Government is a good one for Irish Agriculture."





That was the emphatic endorsement of Cork North West TD and current Agriculture Minister Michael Creed of the Programme for Government, the product of several weeks of intensive negotiations between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Ballot papers have been posted to members of the three parties, and phones and social media will be lively over the weekend as proponents and opponents of the deal to form the next government seek to sway those wavering.

It's clear that the Macroom-based Minister is a strong supporter of the deal even though he acknowledges that it doesn't contain everything he wants.

"Obviously this Programme is a compromise between three parties, and therefore we may not have gotten everything we wanted in there.

"I am pleased to see emphasis on getting businesses and the economy back on its feet post COVID-19, a commitment to deliver the National Broadband Plan and plans to ease the tax burden on families once the economic opportunity allows."

The impact of the Green Party focus on reducing carbon emissions on the agriculture sector is one area with which he is concerned, and he is convinced that the deal is a good one for farmers.

"Our farmers are amongst the most environmentally efficient in the world, but there is an acknowledgement in the sector that more can be done.

"This Programme clearly identifies agriculture as part of the solution in terms of delivering on our climate ambitions through the three-pronged approach of delivering greater on farm efficiencies, carbon sequestration and the development of renewable energies.

"The key is to reward farmers for their efforts and through the proposed new flagship Agri-Environment scheme and various other initiatives, it is clear that the ambition is to do just that."

Looking back on his time as Agriculture Minister, he regards the spell at the helm in Agriculture House as the 'privilege of my life'.

" I gave it everything over the four years and I don't think there is a corner of the globe that I haven't travelled to in efforts to build new markets and the like," he said.

"Last week's announcement of a €50 million support package brings to over €200 million in new funding I've made available to beef farmers over the past 18 months.

"Introducing a new Sheep Welfare scheme and restoring the ANC scheme to pre downturn levels are all things that I am proud to have delivered," he said.

Corkman