Phil Hogan nominated for second term as a European Commissioner

Phil Hogan: He will become only the second Irish politician to hold two terms back-to-back. Photo: Reuters
Margaret Donnelly

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has confirmed his intention to nominate Phil Hogan for a second term as Ireland’s member of the European Commission.

Speaking today the Taoiseach said over the past five years, Commissioner Hogan has done an excellent job as European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.

"He has highlighted the interests and concerns of the agricultural sector across Europe.

“Phil is widely respected in Brussels and across the EU as a skilled negotiator and someone who builds alliances. He has also been a very important voice on Brexit, ensuring that his colleagues in the Commission have a keen understanding of the potential negative impact that the UK’s exit will have on Ireland and other Member States.

“In recent months, he has secured an aid package for Irish beef farmers, in recognition of the significant challenges facing the sector as a result of ongoing market turbulence related to Brexit.

“His re-nomination is an endorsement of his work to date, and an indication of the importance we place on our engagement with EU institutions. We need our best people in Europe. The Government will now work closely with our colleagues in the EU to support him in securing the best possible portfolio in the new Commission.”

Mr Hogan, who has served in the policy-guiding Commission in charge of agriculture and rural affairs since 2014, will become only the second Irish politician to get two terms back-to-back.

The other person to receive that honour, Pádraig Flynn of Fianna Fáil, was re-appointed in 1994 after he had served a shorter two-year interim stint, first time around, due to reorganisation of EU law-making structures.

There had been some speculation in recent days that the former Fine Gael minister and election organiser might lose out due to the anger of Irish farmers over the EU-Mercosur draft deal allowing large quantities of South American meat into European markets.

Online Editors


