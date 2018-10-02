Diesel, petrol, coal and cigarettes are set to go up in Budget 2019 as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe looks for money to fund social welfare hikes and income tax reductions.

Petrol, diesel, coal to go up in Budget

A series of stealth taxes on workers and businesses is being planned in order to satisfy spending demands from ministers and Fianna Fáil.

Carbon tax is understood to be top of the list, driving up the cost of home heating and motoring. He will also give himself at least €100m by reducing Mortgage Interest Relief and hiking the education levy paid by businesses.

Excise duty on cigarettes will also rise - but it is not yet decided if last year's 50c hike will be repeated. There will also be some change to the 9pc VAT rate for hotels and restaurants.

But last night Fine Gael was dealt a blow when Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick resigned - reducing the party's Dáil strength from 50 to 49. It leaves FG increasingly dependent on Tipperary Independent Michael Lowry to ensure the passage of Budget 2019.

The Government has €3.4bn for new spending next year, but €2.6bn of this has already been committed for public sector pay hikes and demographics.

This leave just €800m, which will be split 2:1 in favour of spending over tax cuts.

Sources confirmed that substantial efforts are underway to find ways of raising revenue.