‘People weren’t going to come forward and say this is all wrong. People were terrified. They still are’

On a Sunday morning in late spring, 1991, Susan O’Keeffe sat anxiously with a TV crew in a car outside St Mary’s Church in Castlebellingham, Co Louth.

The young journalist was about to doorstep Europe’s ‘Mr Meat’ — Larry Goodman — for a World In Action documentary that would send shockwaves through the beef industry and the political system for years to come.

The documentary, which focused on Goodman’s beef empire, would be the catalyst for the Beef Tribunal, which led to the collapse of two governments and, for the first time, put the spotlight on the releationship between the State and big business.

As she sat in the car waiting for the beef baron to make an appearance, O’Keeffe knew nothing of the storm that was to come. What she did know, however, was she had a big story.

“That was abundantly clear because it [the information] was from a real insider, because it was somebody who’d worked there [Goodman International], who had eyes on what was happening and because they had evidence,” O’Keeffe says now. “They had paperwork.

“People would gossip about what was going on among themselves, down in the pub, or at the garage or at church or whatever… but it was only ever gossip.

“This was because people’s livelihoods depended on it. It was people’s work and they weren’t going to come forward and say ‘actually, this is all wrong’. People were terrified. They still are.”

O’Keeffe’s own story as a journalist started in a free sheet called Southside Dublin.

“They took a piece from me about second-hand bookshops. Which, I mean, is interesting now because I buy a lot of antique books in this business,” says O’Keeffe, who is now Director of the Yeats Society, Sligo.

Her first opportunity to really “cut my teeth” in journalism came when she got the chance to freelance for Business and Finance Magazine.

Having obtained a degree in Dairy and Food Science from UCC, O’Keeffe took an interest in various changes that were occurring in the agricultural sector during the 1980s.

“I understood the business a bit,” she says. “There wouldn’t have been anybody else competing with me at that point; the daily newspapers had their agricultural correspondents, but I was never one of those. I kind of made my own way with it.”

It was focusing on agribusiness that brought her in touch with Goodman, who had by then established himself as one of Ireland’s foremost business people.

Having spent time working for a host of business magazines, O’Keeffe joined the newly established Sunday Business Post as an agribusiness correspondent.

“I wanted the excitement of working for a new newspaper. So on the front page of the first edition is a piece by me about Larry Goodman. I can’t remember what the story was, but it was there from day one… I’d sort of laid down a mark that this was my kind of area.”

However, O’Keeffe stresses that she had little personal dealings with Goodman.

“He was not a man for attending functions... he was always quite kind of, shy is not the right word, low-profile,” she says.

“So I would have shaken hands with him at a couple of events. And, of course, he knew who I was because I was probably the journalist who wrote most about him on a regular basis. I obviously had some very good sources prior to that, and he would have known all of that.

“There wasn’t anything he didn’t know. I mean, you don’t get to be that big by chance, you do need to be tough, and you do need to be on top of your game. And he was all of those things.

“I would never have misjudged him. I would never have thought anything other than he was as sharp as a knife.”

O’Keeffe, who in 2011 went on to become a Labour senator, explains that Goodman was the bright star of Irish corporate life at the time.

Goodman International had an annual turnover of about £500m during the 80s and this is said to have accounted for about four per cent of Ireland’s GDP.

“He was, I would say, Ireland’s wealthiest man at that time. I mean, he’s grown from humble origins… a cattle trader, basically, but he worked exceptionally hard,” she says.

“He knew how to make money and he bought up a few plants that weren’t in great shape and knocked them together and made them work.

“I guess he had a vision to be the biggest slaughter group in the country. And then he began to sell meat into the UK.

“He had supermarkets as his biggest customers over there, all the good supermarkets, so he was very ambitious and exceptionally hard-working.”

At this time, Goodman was looked on quite favourably by most farmers. His plants paid farmers on the day, a trait marketed by his modern-day ABP group to this day. However, O’Keeffe says there was more to this move than meets the eye.

“He paid on the day, so they [farmers] were inclined to take a bit less because a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” she says.

“That’s how that came about, instead of being made to wait a week or two for the mart to sort out the sales. He would just say, ‘there you go, it’s a flat X, Y, Z, price, you can have the money in your hand now’.

“This was a novelty. He knew it was a novelty. So what became his selling point was also to his own advantage because he worked out that’s what farmers needed. They always needed cash flow.

“He knew how to make money. If there was a penny to be pared somewhere, he knew how to do it, and if there was money going to be made somewhere, he knew how to do it.

“And so, from that point of view, he was the perfect person for any of the State authorities to want to keep and support and to do well because the 80s in Ireland was not a particularly great time. It was a recession time.

“Everything, including agriculture, which was the main business in Ireland at that point, had struggled through that period.

“And he was a bloke who seemed to be able to turn muck into magic. Well what would you do? You’d support him. People with a global vision are rare even now, so I can see why he was so valuable.”

However, “there were always stories”, O’Keeffe says, adding that the beef industry is “a dirty business” everywhere. “It’s a dirty business, both physically and in the way business is done. Farmers anywhere will tell you that.

In 1990, O’Keeffe got her “big break” when she got a call in the middle of the night from a man who had worked in the Goodman business and could “tell me what had been really going on”.

“So I took it all down. We had various phone calls in the middle of the night. And that was all really odd. He was ringing from abroad and I was in Ireland,” she says.

However, when she brought the story to her editors in the Sunday Business Post, they were reluctant to take it on.

“Larry Goodman had previously sued RTÉ and won, and the paper was less than a year old. It [the story] had kind of come from nowhere. If I’m looking back at it now, there was no way of assessing its veracity: we have one source, albeit clearly the source was a very good one. They were very, very anxious about it,” O’Keeffe says.

However, by chance, a producer from the respected ITV Granada World In Action show was in Dublin, having been told by another source that some “very funny things” were going on via the Middle East with beef coming from Ireland.

O’Keeffe and the producer were put in touch with each other and before long, she was offered a contract to work on the story with World in Action in Manchester.

“I was faced with giving up my full-time job for a six-week contract. But I took the view that I was never going to get this chance again. World In Action was never going to come knocking again.

“And this, remember, was the programme that had freed the Birmingham Six. It was the pinnacle of places to work for investigative journalism.

“I wasn’t about to say ‘ah no, sorry’. So I took the leap and I went over. Then six weeks to eight weeks turned to nine weeks, turned to seven months before the show went to go out.”

The investigation to verify the claims of O’Keeffe’s source was painstaking, but vital, she explains.

“Ireland, first of all, is a very small country. Having lived and worked in both the UK and here, I can absolutely attest to that,” she says.

“You always knew if you were talking to somebody, that somebody very close to them could either be working in the meat business, working in the Department of Agriculture or working for a rival business — inevitably people were linked.

“So it’s really hard to find someone who you could talk to who didn’t have a vested interest.

She adds that there was “natural fear”.

“They were afraid they’d lose their job and they’d never get another one,” she says.

Without the evidence of her source, the investigation would have been very difficult, she says.

“It was a huge amount of digging. I literally was in underground car parks and down lanes.”

As the months went by, O’Keeffe and the World In Action team gathered extensive material on the Goodman business.

Among the final challenges faced by O’Keeffe and the show’s producers was securing a comment from Goodman himself.

She says they had approached Goodman for an interview early on in the investigation without success, and then decided to doorstep the businessman outside Mass in his home town of Castlebellingham as a last resort.

“We had decided to put all our eggs in that basket. It was now quite close to the end of our production time. And this really was our last hurrah — we were going to give it a shot,” she says.

“The crew were a very experienced crew and had filmed lots of doorsteps before — as opposed to me having done none.

“I was very anxious because I didn’t think he would come… and then if he did turn up, I was surely going to make a mess of it.”

As it turned out, Goodman was at Mass that Sunday and O’Keeffe did get to ask her questions in a scene immortalised on RTÉ’s Reeling In The Years.

“He was very polite. He was obviously not going to answer any questions… but we knew that we had enough to at least show that he was a person who had consistently been offered the opportunity to speak and hadn’t taken any of them,” she says.

O’Keeffe said this was an “error” on his behalf because he could have changed the tone of the programme.

As it turned out, the claims made in the World In Action documentary broadcast just a few weeks later on May 13, 1991, shocked the country and the political system.

The allegations contained in the 26 minute programme included abuses of the EU intervention system, abuses of the State’s export refund subsidy system and allegations of political influence.

These allegations and many more contained in the programme caused an immediate political storm.

Goodman called a special press conference to deny the allegations. He said he was astounded by the programme’s implication that his beef group was a “criminal organisation” and challenged the programme-makers to produce proof of their claims.

He said his company had nothing to hide and would welcome any inquiry. He pointed out that the group had over 200 companies and he was not up to date in relation to everything at each location. He said he was certain the programme’s allegations were not true, but if anything did happen, it was not at his request or dictation.

O’Keeffe had watched the programme from Manchester, sitting by the phone. “We were all there together. The phone was completely silent,” she says. “We were thinking, ‘that’s strange. nothing’s happened, what’s going on?’.

“That, I suppose, went on 15 minutes, then the phones started ringing and never stopped ringing.”

O’Keeffe says that while she knew there would be a big reaction, she was also aware that the fact the production was from the UK and not Ireland could be “tricky”. “But we took the view that story needed to be told in the public interest and I took the view that other people had found it difficult to get the story out,” she says.

“If I was given information by somebody who was concerned, I, as a journalist, pretty much had a duty to see if I could get the story out, instead of just saying, ‘I can’t be bothered with that, that’s too hard’ — which was what some people might have done under the circumstances.”

However, O’Keeffe hadn’t anticipated a tribunal of inquiry.

“I didn’t see that coming, but then you wouldn’t really because there hadn’t really been one before that,” she says.

She had expected to see more follow-up stories on the revelations, adding that it was perhaps a sign of the times that it took a UK programme to break the story.

“Investigative journalism wasn’t really a thing here then,” she says. “There wouldn’t have been people spending months on stories.

“It doesn’t mean that there weren’t journalists capable of doing it, just that wasn’t the culture of doing it, so that, coupled with the fact that he [Goodman] was a very big fish in a very small pond, made that job harder.”

O’Keeffe describes the preparation for the tribunal as “like making the programme all over again”, but this time for “a legal audience”.

“Needless to remark, I’ve never been at a tribunal of inquiry, but I’ve been like the subject of one. It was fairly nerve-wracking because I knew I would have to come and give evidence.

“I also knew I’d be under pressure and I knew some people would be dying for me to make a mistake — just queuing up to see me getting it wrong, literally.” This, she says, was because a lot of people “felt their noses out of joint” that she had broadcast the allegations.

“There were those people who had said to me consistently, ‘for the good of Ireland, you need to stay quiet; for the good of Ireland, you should not be making this programme’.

“It was the other version of ‘put on the green jersey’, you know, ‘don’t let the side down’.

And of course, I had then not done that. I had not done what I’d been told to do. I had done what I believed to be right and still believe to be right.”

A critical moment in the tribunal came when it demanded O’Keeffe reveal her sources.

“I sat there and said I’m not revealing my sources. I’m just not,” she says.

“Justice Hamilton said obviously it’s very important. ‘We are going to give you the night to go away and think about it. And we’ll come back in the morning and we’ll reconsider the question.’

“Fair enough. He has to be seen to make an effort. That was the only thing he could think of. He knew perfectly well, they knew perfectly well, everybody knew perfectly well that I wasn’t going to shift.”

As to whether Goodman knew who her sources were, O’Keeffe says: “He knows a handful of them for sure. But he doesn’t know all of them. There are probably five that he would never have guessed at.

“Of course, that was the most tantalising part of the tribunal... everybody was desperate to know.

“I wasn’t going to change my position and if I went to jail, fine. I’ll go to jail. That was the view I always took. That was a penalty that I had known might be there all along.”

O’Keeffe concurs with the assessment of Fintan O’Toole, whose book ‘Meanwhile Back at the Ranch, The Politics of Irish Beef, regarded as the definitive guide to the events of the time, and who said that despite all the scandals and revelations of the tribunal, “virtually nothing happened”. It was a view shared by many colleagues who reported on the tribunal.

She describes the outcome of the tribunal as “bitterly disappointing”, adding: “Everybody can see that some things needed to be changed.

“It is a shame to think that there could have been improvements that were not made and the financial penalties should have been forthcoming and, to my knowledge, they never were ever and certainly never will now,” she says.

“This is disappointing when you know, when you’ve shown that what you’re saying is true.”

O’Keeffe says she was not surprised to see Goodman regain control over his businesses and achieve success in recent years.

“Never underestimate his capacity for hard work, for endeavour for perseverance,” she says. “If you’ve worked that hard and you’ve persevered that hard, and you’ve made that amount of money… those guys are the most likely to come back.

“Much as we’ve seen some of those property guys who went down after 2008 and they’re back again. They’re often the ones that survive because they know how to survive.”