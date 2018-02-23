Opinion: Will the 'Varadkar bounce' tempt Fine Gael to risk an election?

Leo Varadkar is on a high in the opinion polls. It would appear that he has cut a dash in his approach to Brexit and more generally his youth and vigour are well regarded by the public.

This past weekend he got his third consecutive high poll ratings. Two surveys, including one for the Sunday Independent, put his Fine Gael party on 36pc.

Those of you who watch the figures will remember that this was the Fine Gael vote haul in that historic and ground-breaking general election of February 2011. It gave the party, then led by Enda Kenny, a record 75 TDs. We know the following election in February 2016 was a very poor one for Fine Gael, with a campaign full of gaffes and spills. They scraped home with 50 TDs, and only the absolutely up-in-a-heap Dáil numbers allowed the party to pull together a minority hybrid government, operating by grace of the main opposition party, Fianna Fáil.

Now at Leinster House we hear the beginnings of a flurry. Could this "Leo bounce" be an opportunity for Fine Gael to regain the 2011 glory? That would put them in the driving seat to form another government, and leave their main adversaries in Fianna Fáil in a right fix, facing additional grief on their left flank from Sinn Féin. You'll hear more talk about a general election in 2018 as the spring advances. It is undoubtedly a tempting scenario for the new Taoiseach in office only since last June.