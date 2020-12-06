No trade deal will impact food prices in UK - Environment Secretary Eustice

The UK's Environment Secretary George Eustice has acknowledged there will be “some impact” on food prices if the UK fails to get a trade deal with the EU.

“There will be some impact on prices but the analysis that has been done by some of the economic modellers is that it is quite modest – less than 2pc as a result of tariffs,” he told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show..

“It would be higher on some things such as beef and pork but those make up a relatively small proportion of the overall family shop,” he added.

He said negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal are entering the “final few days” which will determine whether there can be an agreement.

Mr Eustice however hinted that there would be a further extension to finalise the details if the “fundamental divergences” which existed could be overcome.

“I think we probably are now in the final few days in terms of deciding whether there can be an agreement,” he told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“Of course if the ambience warms up again and actually great progress is made and it is just about sorting out the detail, then you can always find more time, you can always extend.

“But I think unless we can resolve these quite fundamental divergences at the moment then we are going to have to take a position in the next few days.”

