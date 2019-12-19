No-deal Brexit threat 'rubs salt in wound', says Hogan

That means a new EU-UK relationship must be agreed in a net eight months next year, something Brussels diplomats deem impossible.

Mr Hogan was speaking after newly empowered UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will ban himself by law from seeking an extension to the hugely complex negotiations.

The Irish Commissioner will head the Brussels side in the EU-UK post-Brexit trade talks from February.

Mr Hogan said that Mr Johnson's Conservative Party was given a clear majority by voters last Thursday which will allow him make "good decisions" to restore the UK's international reputation, and heal the deep societal wounds of division caused by Brexit.

The Commissioner said a good Brexit deal could unify British society - but a no-deal Brexit could add salt to those wounds of division.

The Commissioner noted that the draft UK law due before the London parliament this week, and which will give effect to the EU-UK divorce deal, is expected to contain a clause seeking to ban any extension beyond a deadline of December 31, 2020.

Diplomats say that negotiations are due to open in February and would need to be done by October to allow for ratification, including by all member state parliaments.

"We have seen no text or indeed context for this law as of yet - we look forward to receiving this," Mr Hogan told the Irish Independent. But he said that it appeared Mr Johnson was putting "unnecessary pressure on his own negotiators" by framing such a tight timelime.

Both the new EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and the EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, also warned the UK prime minister about upcoming negotiating difficulties.

Ms Von der Leyen signalled that the UK would face the brunt of any bad effects if a Brexit deal was not reached in time. Mr Johnson has until July 1 next to formally seek an extension.

"In case we cannot conclude an agreement by the end of 2020, we will face again a cliff-edge situation. This would clearly harm our interest but it will impact more the UK than us, as the EU will continue benefiting from its single market, its customs union and the 700 international agreements we signed with our partners," she told the European Parliament.

Mr Barnier, who will co-ordinate non-trade talks, said the 2020 deadline was unrealistic.

