My Week: ‘Losing my Dáil seat was like having a big rucksack removed from my back after 21 years’

Former minister Andrew Doyle on how the farming helped him get over his General Election loss, and how he is enjoying the extra family time

Former minister Andrew Doyle at his family farm in Wicklow Expand

Myles Buchanan

Andrew Doyle has had a year to reflect on the result of the 2020 General Election and has immersed himself in work at the family farm in Roundwood since losing his Dáil seat.

A member of Fine Gael since 1983, Andrew served with Wicklow County Council from 1999 to 2007, and was chairman of the Council from 2005-006. He was elected to the Dáil on his first attempt in 2007.

He was re-elected in 2011, when he topped the poll, and, in keeping with his farming background, he was made Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, with responsibility for Food, Forestry and Horticulture.

