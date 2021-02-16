My Week: ‘Losing my Dáil seat was like having a big rucksack removed from my back after 21 years’

Andrew Doyle has had a year to reflect on the result of the 2020 General Election and has immersed himself in work at the family farm in Roundwood since losing his Dáil seat.

A member of Fine Gael since 1983, Andrew served with Wicklow County Council from 1999 to 2007, and was chairman of the Council from 2005-006. He was elected to the Dáil on his first attempt in 2007.

He was re-elected in 2011, when he topped the poll, and, in keeping with his farming background, he was made Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, with responsibility for Food, Forestry and Horticulture.

Now almost a year to the day of the election, Andrew remains sanguine about result.

“You just have to get over it,” he says. “I had already run a good few elections and you just have to take the good with the bad. You put everything into the election, and it’s great when you win, and very disappointing when you don’t.

“There is always a sense of anti-climax after an election, no matter whether you win or lose. Of course there was a lot of disappointment but the way the year ended up transpiring, it was almost a relief.

“It’s like having a big rucksack removed from your back after 21 years. In a strange way Covid also quickly took my mind off things.

“You have to take the rough with the smooth. We saw in the US elections what happens when you don’t respect the democratic will of the people.

“If you don’t respect the will of the people then we are no different to the other countries we give out to and send observers over to during their elections.”

A life in politics wasn’t something Andrew envisaged in his younger years.

“It wasn’t something I ever imagined when I was growing up and it was never a goal of mine,” he says. “I had some health problems in my early thirties and was a TD by the age of 47. I never planned any of it but it was a huge honour and privilege.”

He isn’t envious of the current Government as they try to cope with the roll-out of vaccinations while Covid cases continue to rise.

“It’s not easy for the people in charge. You are damned if you do and damned if you don’t. I think the first lockdown was easier for everyone to buy into,” he says.

“It was all new to people and they were unsure of what was ahead. More fatigue has set in now. People have lost their jobs or their jobs are in jeopardy and public representatives carry that burden with them.”

Andrew has plenty to keep himself occupied on the farm, which has been in his family for five generations.

“When you are on a farm there is always plenty to do. I was also very conscious of Covid,” he says.

“I have some underlying health problems and we also have family members involved on the front-line. Farm work took up much of my time.

“During lockdown we discovered a lot of work that needed to be done.

“I am also about to form a farm partnership with one of my sons and we will be leasing in more land. I will mainly be there for advice and as a mentor.

Busy

“We also brought in a lot of calves, which I reared. I have been kept busy anyway. Farming is taking up my time.

“I am doing an online course on the bioeconomy, which is something I am very passionate about.

“Our use of land can have a major impact on climate change. The bioeconomy is the way forward. So much fossil bases can be replaced by biobase. It’s something that could occupy me for some time.”

Still, without a minister’s workload to get through, he gets to see much more of his family.

“I have a lot more family time,” he says. “Since the election I have spent most nights in our family room. I wouldn’t have spent even one night a week in that room beforehand.”