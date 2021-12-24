Mother of former minister Ivan Yates dies surrounded by family

Former cabinet minister and broadcaster Ivan Yates is mourning the loss of his mother Elizabeth Mary Yates who has passed away at the family home.

Mrs Yates, nee Forbes, of Enniscorthy, Co Wexford died “peacefully at home in the loving care of her family,” according to an obituary published this evening.

“Beloved wife of the late John F., dearly loved mother of John, Christine, Ivan and Valentine (Mernagh) and cherished sister of Ann Campion, Margaret Dungan and the late Rev Frank Forbes.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, sisters, daughter-in-law Deirdre, son-in-law Sean Mernagh, grandchildren Andrew, Ciara, Sarah, John, Simon and Jacqui, great-grandchild Beth, sister-in-law Marie-Louise Forbes, nieces, nephews, family, relatives and friends,” the announcement on Rip.ie read.

Mrs Yates will be reposing at Browne’s Funeral Home in Enniscorthy on St. Stephen’s Day from 10am followed by removal at 1pm to St. Mary’s Church, Enniscorthy followed by her funeral 1.30p.m. with burial afterwards in The Moyne Cemetery.