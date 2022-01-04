Ministers slam Cullinan over attack on McConalogue

Two Fianna Fáil Ministers jumped to the defence of Charlie McConalogue after IFA president Tim Cullinan said the Agriculture Minister did not engage properly with farmers.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio at the weekend, Cullinan accused McConalogue of “talking at” farmers and not properly engaging on the Government’s plans for its implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy in 2023.

The IFA has been highly critical of the proposed CAP strategic plan signed off by the Cabinet prior to Christmas, with Cullinan claiming it does not strike the right balance between environmental, economic and social sustainability.

“The plan will hit a cohort of our most productive farmers who will see a devastating cut in their Basic Payment. Many beef, sheep and tillage farmers who do not have off-farm income will find it very difficult to achieve viability,” he said.

“It is very complex and many farmers will be in for a big shock when they see the cut in their Basic Payment in 2023.”

However, Minister of State Anne Rabbitte defended McConalogue’s performance and described Cullinan’s comments as “very, very misleading”.

‘Fair exchange’

“Unbelievable that Tim Cullinan has just said that McConalogue spoke at farmers!!!!” she tweeted. “He visited in excess of 30 marts where there was fair exchange between the Minister and the farmers in attendance.”

She claimed the Agriculture Minister did what no-one else in his role did before and went to the primary producer and listened directly.

She also suggested that “RTÉ could interview other farming organisations”.

Mary Butler, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, was also critical of the IFA president’s comments, saying she attended one of the Minister’s mart meetings in Dungarvan, where he spoke with farmers for several hours, and claimed Mr Cullinan did not attend.