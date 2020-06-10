Minister accuses Ryan of 'disservice' to farmers' efforts to be environmentally friendly

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed accused Green Party leader Eamon Ryan of doing a "disservice" to the "enormous efforts" by Irish farmers to be environmentally friendly.

It came after Mr Ryan sought to reassure farmers worried about "scare stories" of the Green Party being "bad for rural Ireland", saying that farming practices should change to be "genuinely Origin Green".

Origin Green is the Government's food sustainability initiative which promotes good environmental practice in food production.

Agriculture has proven difficult in government formation talks amid debate over how much the sector should contribute to cutting carbon emissions.

Mr Ryan told the Dáil he "fundamentally disagrees" with how his party's policies have been presented as "bad for farming, bad for beef, bad for dairy".

He said he is "absolutely convinced" that if Irish meat, dairy and other produce can be promoted as "genuinely Origin Green" in international markets, farmers will get a better price for it.

Mr Creed said Mr Ryan's remarks about the need for Irish produce to be genuinely Origin Green "is really a disservice to the enormous efforts farmers are involved".

He argued that Irish farmers have been pioneering environmentally friendly practices for "many, many years".

Earlier, Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton was asked about suggestions that the national herd will have to be cut to reach the 7pc-a-year carbon reduction target demanded by the Greens.

He said no political parties have set targets for reducing the herd and that consultation with stakeholders on climate action measures "is going to be key", particularly in agriculture.

During the debate, Green Party members were warned by Rise TD Paul Murphy not to allow themselves to be used as a "mudguard" for austerity in a potential coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

He claimed that if the Green Party goes into government with the two parties it would represent a "substantial setback for the environmental movement".

Irish Independent