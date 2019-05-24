Micheal Martin accuses EU of breaking tradition to announce €100m beef fund

Micheal Martin hits out at Phil Hogan and the Government over funding announcement during election campaign.

The Fianna Fail leader has criticised the involvement of Ireland's European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan in approving a €50m beef support package.

He accused the Government of adopting a kitchen-sink strategy to campaigning, "whereby allocations of billions of euros are being announced and Ministers are refusing at point blank to explain where the money is coming from".

"The Taoiseach has even gone so far as to involve our European Commissioner in the unprecedented breaking of the tradition of the Commission refusing to make funding announcements during campaigns.

"There was plenty of time before the campaigns," he said.

Last week the EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan announced a €50m fund for Irish beef farmers, from the European Commission. The Irish Government has said it will match the €50m, bringing the fund total to €100m.

Phil Hogan, said the “fund recognises the particular difficulty that Irish beef farmers have experienced during an unprecedented and sustained period of low prices, principally driven by events beyond their control.

"This fund will support a fragile but very important sector and protect its long-term viability. The European Commission has concluded that the sector is in need of an immediate response.”