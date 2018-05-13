Michael Healy-Rae is Dail's biggest landlord, along with land and plant hire company

Mr Healy-Rae is by far the Dail's biggest landlord with 10 rental properties in Kerry and Tipperary.

Research by the Sunday Independent and financial analyst Karl Deeter estimates his vast property holdings are worth €4m.

His substantial property portfolio also includes land, business premises and his family home in Kilgarven.

The research project estimates his business value to be around €1m.

Mr Healy-Rae also has several business interests including a plant hire company, a service station and a post office.

Meanwhile, the public service pension he has accumulated over his seven years as a TD would be worth more than €400,000 if it was bought on private market.

However, when questioned about his extensive property portfolio, Mr Healy-Rae resorted to foul language and personal insults.